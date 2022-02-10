With Tech Talent in High Demand, the University of Arizona Global Campus and Revature LLC Partner to Inject Tech Skills into Red-Hot Job Market

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), a leading national online university, in partnership with Revature, a technology talent development company, today announced the Revature PACE program, which offers a progressive and innovative path to developing the country's workforce, particularly in the information technology field.

Revature hires recent college graduates and provides on-the-job training in high-demand software skills as they work on information technology projects for Revature's corporate and government clients. In its partnership with UAGC, the Revature PACE Program provides a unique opportunity to Revature employees with a qualifying associate degree to accelerate their bachelor's degree completion through UAGC while also launching a tech career. This paid training experience will be eligible for Prior Learning Assessment credit at UAGC and will be applied to select UAGC bachelor's degree programs. The partnership program offers a full-tuition grant to PACE Program participants.

Additionally, the University of Arizona Global Campus and Revature partnership includes an employer-sponsored tuition program offering, under which qualifying Revature employees nationwide receive 40% off tuition for bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs.

"UAGC is proud to partner with Revature in providing a seamless course of action to obtaining a bachelor's degree while already in the early stage of a tech career," Paul Pastorek, President and CEO of UAGC, said. "Together, we can deliver lasting benefits to help elevate IT talent in the country's workforce, as well as provide opportunities for those who are ready for the next step that taps into their potential as technology professionals."

The PACE Program partnership between Revature and UAGC addresses the technology skills gap by developing opportunities for Software Engineers to gain the right skills needed to be enterprise-ready. Associate degree holders employed with Revature will receive 10 – 12 weeks of full-time remote tech training. Once eligible Revature employees are finished with their initial training period and work on client projects as tech professionals, they will access an exclusive pathway to earning their bachelor's degree at UAGC.

"Launched in partnership with UAGC, PACE is a watershed moment in technology talent enablement," expressed Ashwin Bharath, CEO of Revature LLC. "By eliminating historical barriers to achieving a tech career and a bachelor's degree simultaneously, PACE brings opportunity to meet talent, instead of the other way around. Workforce development must be about maximizing the potential of talent, by giving talent a chance—PACE is a step in the right direction."

The PACE program is approved by UAGC and Revature and is supported by Zovio Employer Solutions (ZES). ZES helps more than 1,300 companies and organizations across the country optimize usage of their corporate tuition assistance programs in partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus. This includes full tuition grants and reduced tuition programs through UAGC.

"Zovio is focused on supporting innovative programs and courses that help ensure today's workforce has the skills it needs to keep the U.S. competitive on global basis," said Zovio's CEO, Randy Hendricks. "The Revature PACE Program is a unique opportunity for individuals to continue their education debt-free through the University of Arizona Global Campus."

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities, with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. For more information, visit uagc.edu .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

About Revature

Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 8,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue-chip companies throughout the U.S.

Revature's mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging, and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.

Learn more at www.revature.com and follow @WeAreRevature on Twitter and LinkedIn.

