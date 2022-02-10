Samsung Appoints Mark Benson as Head of SmartThings US

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung SmartThings , the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT, has appointed Mark Benson as Head of SmartThings US. In this newly created role, Mark will oversee SmartThings growth and development strategy furthering its mission to achieve mass smart home adoption with a unified and intelligent home experience.

(PRNewswire)

With over 20 years of experience in IoT, Mark previously served as Head of Product and Engineering at SmartThings where he was involved in various initiatives that made the SmartThings experience meaningful for both developers and consumers. Prior to SmartThings, he held executive leadership roles at several technology companies across industries ranging from software development to design and manufacturing.

"Connected living is at an inflection point and is primed for mass adoption. SmartThings continues to be at the center of this movement, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build, grow, and expand our platform to new audiences," said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US. "We are very proud of SmartThings' evolution and are excited to work in tandem with Samsung to push its global initiatives forward."

Mark and his team have been instrumental in building SmartThings' offerings and expanding its technology beyond hubs and directly into Samsung devices including TVs, Family Hub refrigerators, and smart monitors. He spearheaded the development of SmartThings Edge, an architecture that allows SmartThings' global developer network to build the next generation of smart home experiences. Mark also has been an integral part of bringing the groundbreaking smart home interoperability standard, Matter, into the SmartThings ecosystem.

"Connectivity within the home is becoming more important to consumers to help with their everyday lives. At Samsung, we have been following this trend for years and have invested in SmartThings to create new experiences for our users and allow the home to take care of them," said Patrick Chomet, Corporate Executive Vice President Head of Products & Experience at Samsung. "The smart home market is now a multi-billion dollar industry, and we're confident that Mark's extensive leadership experience will continue to drive our mission of bringing SmartThings into every household across the world."

SmartThings has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and its functionality continues to expand each day. With billions of devices already compatible with SmartThings' rich ecosystem of partnerships, SmartThings is at the center of creating a unified connected home experience. For more information about SmartThings, please visit www.smartthings.com.

About SmartThings

Mountain View, CA and is a founding board member of Connectivity Standards Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the IoT. For more information, please visit SmartThings is the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. Its open platform already supports thousands of devices across hundreds of brands and offers endless possibilities to innovators and developers seeking seamless connectivity in a vast IoT ecosystem. The company is committed to bringing simple, trusted smart functionality to provide unifying experiences that inspire people to make a difference in their everyday lives. There are currently millions of people in more than 200 countries accessing SmartThings technology daily to create automations and control facets of their smart homes via the SmartThings App and through a range of Samsung products such as phones, TVs, and digital appliances. SmartThings offers the most flexible amount of protocols, including the new IoT standard, Matter. Launched in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered inand is a founding board member of Connectivity Standards Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the IoT. For more information, please visit www.smartthings.com

(PRNewsfoto/SmartThings) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartThings