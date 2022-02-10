"POWER BOOK IV: FORCE" DEBUTS AS BIGGEST PREMIERE IN STARZ HISTORY WITH 3.3 MILLION MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STARZ Original Series "Power Book IV: Force" debuted as the most-watched premiere ever in STARZ history with 3.3 Million multiplatform views in the U.S. on Sunday alone, based on early reporting with many other platforms still to report.

For the second time in less than three months, STARZ broke app viewership records on Sunday with the "Power Book IV: Force" premiere and the season two finale of "Power Book II: Ghost" delivering the most-watched day on the STARZ app in the network's history. Internationally, it was also the most-watched day on the STARZPLAY app ever in Germany, France and the UK.

"The 'Power' Universe continues to deliver worldwide hit series with incredible performance that compares favorably with many other high-profile streaming series," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. "We're excited to see these strong early numbers for the premiere of 'Power Book IV: Force,' which is poised to join our growing lineup of tentpole series at STARZ that have global multiplatform season average views in the nine to ten million range."

"Power Book IV: Force," which centers on fan-favorite Tommy Egan played by Joseph Sikora, also set records on linear alone with the series delivering the highest-rated premiere in the network's history. The third spinoff in the "Power" Universe, "Power Book IV: Force" was the #2 highest-rated cable telecast for Sunday second only to the season two finale of "Power Book II: Ghost."

"Power Book IV: Force" and "Power Book II: Ghost" are executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The "Power" Universe series are executive produced by "Power" creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode's Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Brett Mahoney also serves as executive producer on "Power Book II: Ghost" and will serve as showrunner on the recently announced third season. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

"Power Book IV: Force" centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that's been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

"Power Book II: Ghost" begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he's been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what's left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. Of course, all of these options come with a steep price. So, it's back to business with the Tejadas. But now with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what's best for her family, as she seeks to protect her nephew's NBA prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one. Forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he's going to sacrifice to get it.

About STARZ

STARZ ( www.starz.com ), a Lionsgate company, is a leading global media streaming platform committed to delivering premium content that amplifies narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. STARZ is home to the highly-rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app that offers the ability to stream or download STARZ premium content, as well as the flagship domestic STARZ® service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels, and the associated on-demand and online services. In 2018, STARZ launched its STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform to provide subscribers access to the "best of global SVOD." STARZPLAY, coupled with its STARZPLAY ARABIA joint venture, has expanded its global footprint into more than 60 countries throughout Europe and Latin America along with Canada, Japan, India and Indonesia. STARZ and STARZPLAY are available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies around the world. In February 2021, STARZ launched #TakeTheLead , a multi-faceted and innovative inclusion initiative expanding its existing efforts to improve representation on screen, behind the camera and throughout the company.

