InMode Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results:

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenues of $110.5 million, an increase of 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 73% of quarterly revenues, while 17% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 10% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- Record GAAP net income of $52.7 million, compared to $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $55.2 million, compared to $39.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.61, compared to $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.64, compared to $0.47 in the fourth quarter of 2020
- Total cash position of $415.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits
Full Year 2021 Highlights:
- Record full year revenues of $357.6 million, an increase of 73% as compared to 2020; 72% of revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 20% from our recently introduced hands-free platforms and 8% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- Record GAAP net income of $165.0 million, compared to $75.0 million in 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $176.3 million, compared to $89.1 million in 2020
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $1.92, compared to $0.89 in 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $2.05, compared to $1.06 in 2020
- 112% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenues as compared to 2020
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
FY 2021
FY 2020
Revenues
$110,540
$75,187
$357,565
$206,107
Gross Margins
85%
86%
85%
85%
Net Income Attributable to
$52,685
$36,114
$164,971
$75,030
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.61
$0.43
$1.92
$0.89
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
FY 2021
FY 2020
Gross Margins
85%
86%
85%
85%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$55,193
$39,850
$176,317
$89,143
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.64
$0.47
$2.05
$1.06
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, other income related to IP transactions and related tax adjustments.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
Management Comments
"We are proud to report not just another record quarter and year, but also a quarterly milestone as we significantly surpass the $100 million mark in revenue," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "Throughout the year, we continued to grow our global footprint by adding 17 new countries. As we expand outside of the U.S. and open new subsidiaries like the one, we recently launched in Italy, we continue to evaluate the Omicron effect on all of our territories and on the business in 2022."
"This year has been an exciting journey and set new goals for the development team," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO, and co-founder of InMode. "We have created an array of opportunities to innovate and expand our technologies into the women's health market with the successful launch of EmpowerRF."
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America said: "The record number of consumable sales in the U.S. and globally is a testimony of the impressive growth in adoption and frequency use rates of our platforms. We estimate that this number will continue to grow as physicians and patients alike endorse our unique technology."
"The launch of our latest platform, EmpowerRF, began a new direction for InMode into the women's health space," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer of InMode. "We diligently invest resources in developing our clinical studies and are encouraged by the growing number of peer review publications supporting our strong scientific data and achievements."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached $110.5 million, an increase of 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
"The increase in revenues was driven by the continued success of our core, minimally invasive technology and elevated by the launch of new products in the U.S. in the second half of 2021," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode. "Additionally, we gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 69% year-over-year."
"Patients seeking minimally invasive treatments at unprecedented levels resulted in revenue growth from consumables and services by 78% year-over-year. The last several quarters have exemplified InMode's dedication to maintaining healthy gross margins, where we successfully maintained 85%, despite global supply challenges. We have integrated this as part of our company target model, ensuring that each additional new product will allow us to support this level of margin. As we continue to enter new markets and geographies, we'll focus on expanding our marketing capabilities to support our growth trajectory," concluded Yair Malca.
Revenues outside the U.S. represented 33%, with Asia, Europe and Latin America being major contributors to the Company's growth.
GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 85% compared to a gross margin of 86% in the fourth quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 85% and 86% for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.
GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 49%, compared to 47% in the fourth quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 51% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expenses.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $52.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $36.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share(1), in the fourth quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $55.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share(1), in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues for 2021 were $357.6 million, an increase of 73% as compared to 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to strong demand for our minimally invasive platforms. In addition, InMode gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 112% year-over-year.
GAAP gross margin for 2021 was 85%, like the gross margin in 2020. *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2021 was 85%, similar to the gross margin in 2020.
GAAP operating margin for 2021 was 47%, compared to the operating margin of 35% in 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2021 was 50%, compared to the operating margin of 42% in the full year of 2020. This increase is primarily attributable to the company's accelerated growth during 2021.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $165.0 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, in 2021. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $75.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share(1), in 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $176.3 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, in the full year of 2021, compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $89.1 million, or $1.06 per diluted share(1), in the full year of 2020.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits of $415.9 million.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
2022 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $415 million and $425 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% and 86%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $199 million and $204 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.06 and $2.11
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, other income related to IP transactions and related tax adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies more effectively. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
110,540
75,187
357,565
206,107
COST OF REVENUES
16,847
10,575
53,592
30,849
GROSS PROFIT
93,693
64,612
303,973
175,258
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,528
2,260
9,532
9,467
Sales and marketing
35,286
25,239
119,353
86,532
General and administrative
2,527
1,673
8,411
6,418
Other Income
(800)
-
(800)
-
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
39,541
29,172
136,496
102,417
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
54,152
35,440
167,477
72,841
Finance income, net
118
1,228
525
3,291
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
54,270
36,668
168,002
76,132
INCOME TAXES
1,585
598
2,928
1,107
NET INCOME
52,685
36,070
165,074
75,025
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
44
(103)
5
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
52,685
36,114
164,971
75,030
NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):
Basic
0.63
0.48
2.03
1.04
Diluted
0.61
0.43
1.92
0.89
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)
Basic
83,234
75,185
81,445
72,114
Diluted
86,384
84,778
86,017
84,185
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
68,136
68,938
Marketable securities (amortized cost of $296,243 and $141,544, respectively)
294,530
142,007
Short-term bank deposits
53,248
49,589
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,107 and $672, respectively
20,236
10,499
Other receivables
12,938
3,575
Inventories
21,026
14,983
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
470,114
289,591
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
768
477
Other receivables
-
2,894
Deferred income taxes, net
1,334
64
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,321
1,153
Property and equipment, net
1,404
982
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
8,427
6,170
TOTAL ASSETS
478,541
295,761
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
8,779
6,410
Contract liabilities
13,805
11,900
Other liabilities
29,266
16,720
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
51,850
35,030
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
2,751
1,988
Other liabilities
4,831
2,910
Operating lease liabilities
3,307
358
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
10,889
5,256
TOTAL LIABILITIES
62,739
40,286
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
415,802
255,475
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
478,541
295,761
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
52,685
36,070
165,074
75,025
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
139
109
517
416
Share-based compensation expenses
3,124
3,231
11,962
12,845
Allowance for doubtful accounts
141
(24)
516
442
Loss on marketable securities, net
142
3
175
5
Finance expenses (income), net
(375)
(614)
1,223
(625)
Deferred income taxes, net
(379)
556
(770)
1,729
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
1,934
5,667
(10,544)
(4,416)
increase in other receivables
(1,982)
(1,687)
(6,400)
(2,647)
increase in inventories
(1,848)
(112)
(6,043)
(5,575)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(105)
2,127
2,369
2,708
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(2,056)
113
14,138
4,830
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
1,473
(3,852)
2,668
(5,512)
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,893
41,587
174,885
79,225
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(7,000)
(6,000)
(73,090)
(55,699)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
7,000
-
69,180
34,810
Purchase of fixed assets
(182)
(35)
(939)
(463)
Purchase of marketable securities
(70,560)
(50,295)
(273,834)
(169,689)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
39,935
29,950
118,577
147,736
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(30,807)
(26,380)
(160,106)
(43,305)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(23,444)
(17,218)
(35,365)
(17,218)
Exercise of options
540
1,528
20,343
4,776
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(22,904)
(15,690)
(15,022)
(12,442)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
26
586
(559)
733
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(792)
103
(802)
24,211
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
68,928
68,835
68,938
44,727
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
68,136
68,938
68,136
68,938
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues by Geography:
United States
74,215
67%
53,725
71%
237,263
66%
149,488
73%
International
36,325
33%
21,462
29%
120,302
34%
56,619
27%
Total Net Revenue
110,540
100%
75,187
100%
357,565
100%
206,107
100%
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues by Category:
Capital equipment revenues
98,595
89%
68,458
91%
319,239
89%
185,320
90%
Consumables and service revenues
11,945
11%
6,729
9%
38,326
11%
20,787
10%
Total Net Revenue
110,540
100%
75,187
100%
357,565
100%
206,107
100%
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimally Invasive
74
70
73
64
68
65
71
73
72
59
71
62
Hands-Free
23
6
17
35
10
28
27
7
20
39
10
32
Non-Invasive
3
24
10
1
22
7
2
20
8
2
19
6
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Three months ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
Share Based
Other Income
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
110,540
-
-
110,540
75,187
-
75,187
COST OF REVENUES
16,847
(304)
-
16,543
10,575
(140)
10,435
GROSS PROFIT
93,693
304
93,997
64,612
140
64,752
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,528
(442)
-
2,086
2,260
(132)
2,128
Sales and marketing
35,286
(2,120)
-
33,166
25,239
(2,829)
22,410
General and administrative
2,527
(258)
-
2,269
1,673
(130)
1,543
Other Income
(800)
-
800
-
-
-
-
TOTAL OPERATING
39,541
(2,820)
800
37,521
29,172
(3,091)
26,081
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
54,152
3,124
(800)
56,476
35,440
3,231
38,671
Finance income, net
118
-
-
118
1,228
-
1,228
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
54,270
3,124
(800)
56,594
36,668
3,231
39,899
INCOME TAXES
1,585
-
(184)
1,401
598
(505)
93
NET INCOME
52,685
3,124
(616)
55,193
36,070
3,736
39,806
Add: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
44
-
44
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
52,685
3,124
(616)
55,193
36,114
3,736
39,850
NET INCOME PER
Basic
0.63
0.66
0.48
0.53
Diluted
0.61
0.64
0.43
0.47
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)
Basic
83,234
83,234
75,185
75,185
Diluted
86,384
86,519
84,778
84,980
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
Share Based
Other Income
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
357,565
-
-
357,565
206,107
-
206,107
COST OF REVENUES
53,592
(1,108)
-
52,484
30,849
(520)
30,329
GROSS PROFIT
303,973
1,108
305,081
175,258
520
175,778
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
9,532
(1,554)
-
7,978
9,467
(2,264)
7,203
Sales and marketing
119,353
(8,274)
-
111,079
86,532
(9,398)
77,134
General and administrative
8,411
(1,026)
-
7,385
6,418
(663)
5,755
Other Income
(800)
800
-
-
-
-
TOTAL OPERATING
136,496
(10,854)
800
126,442
102,417
(12,325)
90,092
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
167,477
11,962
(800)
178,639
72,841
12,845
85,686
Finance income, net
525
-
-
525
3,291
-
3,291
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
168,002
11,962
(800)
179,164
76,132
12,845
88,977
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
2,928
-
(184)
2,744
1,107
(1,268)
(161)
NET INCOME
165,074
11,962
(616)
176,420
75,025
14,113
89,138
Add: Loss (net Income) attributable to non-controlling interests
(103)
-
-
(103)
5
-
5
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
164,971
11,962
(616)
176,317
75,030
14,113
89,143
NET INCOME PER
Basic
2.03
2.16
1.04
1.24
Diluted
1.92
2.05
0.89
1.06
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)
Basic
81,445
81,445
72,114
72,114
Diluted
86,017
86,192
84,185
84,402
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
