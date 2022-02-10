HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR ON SALE OF SUPERIOR AUTOMOTIVE GROUP OF CINCINNATI

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher value auto, heavy truck and RV dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to Cincinnati-based Superior Automotive Group on the sale of its seven dealerships to Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. The transaction includes Superior Acura, Superior Honda, Superior Kia, Superior Hyundai North, and Superior Hyundai South in greater Cincinnati and Superior Acura of Dayton and Superior Hyundai of Beavercreek in greater Dayton.

Haig Partners - Maximizing the Value of Your Life's Work (PRNewsfoto/Haig Partners LLC) (PRNewswire)

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 54 dealerships in the Midwest Region.

Superior Automotive Group was established in 1924 and is one of Ohio's oldest dealership groups. With roots based in Cincinnati, the business expanded over the years to serve all of Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

"Kevin Nill and Alan Haig at Haig Partners understood and appreciated the gravity of our decision. True to their reputation, they led a smooth and comprehensive process that resulted in a very desirable outcome for our company. I am happy the Wylers are buying the stores as I know they will continue to build on the legacy our family has created", shared John Betagole, President of Superior Auto Group.

"Some dealers who may not have previously considered selling are reevaluating their options. Dealership profits are soaring, and the demand for stores continues to hit record levels," commented Kevin Nill, Partner with Haig Partners. "It was an honor to work with the Betagole family to help them navigate the decision to sell the family business. We appreciate their trust in the team at Haig Partners to help them maximize the value of their lives' work."

"We are excited to bring these seven Superior dealerships into the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. We know one direction – forward – as we continue to grow and lead the market not only in Cincinnati, but nationwide," David Wyler said. "Our focus is to not only grow but to also become more consumer facing every year, and the addition of these dealerships means an even larger selection of inventory for our shoppers locally and across the US." The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family now owns 23 dealerships located in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisor to owners of higher value retail dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has represented 20 of the Top 150 dealership groups on the Automotive News Top 150 list, more than any other buy-sell advisory firm. Since 1996, they have advised on the purchase or sale of more than 550 dealerships totaling $8.4 billion. Haig Partners has unmatched auto retail experience with backgrounds in executive leadership and corporate development roles for AutoNation, Asbury, Bank of America's Dealer Financial Services team and DHG's Dealership Practice. Haig Partners authors the Haig Report, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

Transaction Contacts:

Alan Haig, President

Haig Partners

e: alan@haigpartners.com

p: (954) 646-8921

Kevin Nill, Partner

Haig Partners

e: kevin@haigpartners.com

p: (904) 234-0008

Press Contact:

Aimee Allen, Director of Marketing and Business Development

Haig Partners

e: aimee@haigpartners.com

p: (603) 933-2194

