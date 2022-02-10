FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 52-week fiscal 2021 and 12-week fourth quarter ended January 1, 2022. Reported results reflect a 13-week fourth quarter and 53-week year in fiscal 2020. The company's fiscal 2022 will be a 52-week year.

Fiscal 2021 Summary:

Compared to the prior year where applicable

Sales decreased 1.3% to $4.331 billion . Excluding the additional week in the prior year, sales increased 0.4%.

Net income increased 35.4% to $206.2 million . Adjusted net income decreased 5.3% to $263.1 million .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 5.9% to $490.9 million , representing 11.3% of sales, a 60-basis point decrease.

Diluted EPS increased $0.25 to $0.97 . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) decreased $0.07 to $1.24 . The impact of the additional week in the prior year was $0.02 .

Fourth Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Sales decreased 3.9% to $983.5 million . Excluding the additional week in the prior year period, sales increased 3.8%.

Net income decreased 29.6% to $39.3 million . Adjusted net income decreased 29.1% to $41.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 21.9% to $88.7 million , representing 9.0% of sales, a 210-basis point decrease.

Diluted EPS decreased $0.08 to $0.18 . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) decreased $0.08 to $0.20 . The impact of the additional week in the prior year period was $0.02 .

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.

CEO's Remarks:

"Flowers' strong financial results in a year of unique challenges demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy and the resiliency of our team," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods' president and CEO. "Our leading brands continue to gain market share, and we are focused on improving efficiencies through programs like our digital transformation initiative. We expect these programs, along with increased pricing that we implemented in January 2022, to offset the inflationary impact that we experienced in the fourth quarter.

"Our outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects our expectation that investments in innovation and marketing, price increases, and a continued emphasis on efficiencies will drive sales and earnings growth," he continued. "Although the operating environment remains challenging, our early 2022 results have been promising and we expect to maintain that momentum. As always, our dedicated Flowers team is focused on maximizing shareholder value and driving results in line with our long-term financial targets."

For the 52-week Fiscal 2022, the Company Expects:

Sales in the range of approximately $4.660 billion to $4.695 billion , representing an increase of approximately 7.6% to 8.4% compared to the prior year period

Adjusted EPS(1) in the range of approximately $1.25 to $1.35

The company's outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $135 million to $145 million

Net interest expense of approximately $7 million

An effective tax rate in the range of 24.5% to 25.0%

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 213.5 million shares

Capital expenditures in the range of $175 million to $185 million , with $65 million to $75 million related to our ERP upgrade

(1) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for adjusted EPS is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share









For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.18



$ 0.26

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





0.01

Loss on inferior ingredients



0.01



NM

Business process improvement consulting costs



0.01





—

Legal settlements and related costs



—



NM

ERP Road Mapping consulting costs



—



NM

Other lease termination gain



(0.01)





(0.01)

Pension plan settlement loss (gain)

NM



NM

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





0.02

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.28





NM - not meaningful. Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Sales decreased 3.9% to $983.5 million compared to record results in the prior year period.

Percentage point change in sales attributed to:

Branded retail sales decreased $26.9 million or 4.0% to $649.9 million , store branded retail sales decreased $20.0 million or 14.6% to $116.8 million , while non-retail and other sales increased $7.4 million or 3.5% to $216.8 million .

Materials, supplies, labor, and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 52.1% of sales, a 110-basis point increase. These costs increased as a percentage of sales due to lower sales and higher ingredient and packaging costs, partly offset by lower incentive compensation and reduced outside purchases.

Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 39.0% of sales, a 110-basis point increase, impacted by a $3.9 million prior-year reimbursement for indirect losses associated with receiving inferior ingredients, higher labor (excluding incentive compensation), logistics, and consulting costs, and increased marketing investments, partly offset by decreased incentive compensation and distributor distribution fees. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A expenses were 38.9% of sales, a 100-basis point increase from the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $31.9 million , or 3.2% of sales, a 10-basis point increase.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21.9% to $88.7 million , representing 9.0% of sales, a 210-basis point decrease.

Net income decreased 29.6% to $39.3 million . Adjusted net income decreased 29.1% to $41.9 million .

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

For fiscal 2021, cash flow from operating activities decreased by $109.9 million to $344.6 million and capital expenditures increased $38.0 million to $136.0 million. Our purchase of a leased portfolio impacted cash flow from investing activities by $64.7 million, and dividends paid to shareholders increased $8.6 million to $175.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $185.9 million at the end of fiscal 2021.

There are 5.8 million shares that remain authorized for repurchase under the company's current share repurchase plan. The company expects to continue to execute share repurchases from time to time under this plan.

Pre-Recorded Management Remarks and Question and Answer Webcast

In conjunction with this release, pre-recorded management remarks and a supporting slide presentation will be posted to the Flowers Foods website. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on February 11, 2022. The pre-recorded remarks and the webcast can be accessed at flowersfoods.com/investors and will be archived on the company's website.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this filing and certain other written or oral statements made from time to time by Flowers Foods, Inc. (the "company", "Flowers Foods", "Flowers", "us", "we", or "our") and its representatives that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition and results of operations and the ultimate impact of the novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") on our business, results of operations and financial condition and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions we believe are reasonable. Forward-looking statements are based on current information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain factors that may cause actual results, performance, liquidity, and achievements to differ materially from those projected are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC') and may include, but are not limited to, (a) unexpected changes in any of the following: (1) general economic and business conditions; (2) the competitive setting in which we operate, including advertising or promotional strategies by us or our competitors, as well as changes in consumer demand; (3) interest rates and other terms available to us on our borrowings; (4) energy and raw materials costs and availability and hedging counter-party risks; (5) relationships with or increased costs related to our employees and third-party service providers; (6) laws and regulations (including environmental and health-related issues); and (7) accounting standards or tax rates in the markets in which we operate, (b) the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and future responses and/or measures taken in response thereto, including, but not limited to, new and emerging variants of the virus and the efficacy and distribution of vaccines, which are highly uncertain and are difficult to predict, (c) our ability to manage the demand, supply and operational challenges with the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (d) the loss or financial instability of any significant customer(s), including as a result of product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, (e) changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensive store branded products, (f) the level of success we achieve in developing and introducing new products and entering new markets, (g) our ability to implement new technology and customer requirements as required, (h) our ability to operate existing, and any new, manufacturing lines according to schedule, (i) our ability to implement and achieve our environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") goals in accordance with suppliers, regulations, and customers; (j) our ability to execute our business strategies which may involve, among other things, (1) the integration of acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, (2) the deployment of new systems and technology, and (3) an enhanced organizational structure, (k) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (l) changes in pricing, customer and consumer reaction to pricing actions (including decreased volumes), and the pricing environment among competitors within the industry, (m) our ability to adjust pricing to offset, or partially offset, inflationary pressure on the cost of our products; (n) disruptions in our direct-store-delivery distribution model, including litigation or an adverse ruling by a court or regulatory or governmental body, or other regulatory developments, that could affect the independent contractor classifications of the independent distributor partners, (n) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (p) labor shortages and turnover or increases in employee and employee-related costs, (q) the credit, business, and legal risks associated with independent distributor partners and customers, which operate in the highly competitive retail food and foodservice industries, (r) any business disruptions due to political instability, pandemics, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, labor strikes or work stoppages, technological breakdowns, product contamination, product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, or the responses to or repercussions from any of these or similar events or conditions and our ability to insure against such events, (s) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems or risks associated with the planned implementation of a new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system; and (t) the potential impact of climate change on the company, including physical and transition risks, higher regulatory and compliance costs, reputational risks, and availability of capital on attractive terms. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other disclosures made by the company (such as in our other filings with the SEC or in company press releases) for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. Refer to Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A., Risk Factors of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 9, 2021 for additional information regarding factors that could affect the company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law. You are advised, however, to consult any further public disclosures by the company (such as in our filings with the SEC or in company press releases) on related subjects.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization, free cash flow, and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Earnings are net income. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted SD&A, respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, business process improvement costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.

The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. The company believes that free cash flow provides investors a better understanding of the company's liquidity position. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's omitted)









January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 185,871



$ 307,476

Other current assets



531,154





502,300

Property, plant and equipment, net



798,728





699,393

Right-of-use leases, net



292,489





334,131

Distributor notes receivable (1)



183,403





204,839

Other Assets



20,992





14,722

Cost in excess of net tangible assets, net



1,240,676





1,260,162

Total assets

$ 3,253,313



$ 3,323,023

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities

$ 471,943



$ 452,197

Long-term debt



890,609





960,103

Right-of-use lease liabilities (2)



300,522





345,762

Other liabilities



178,965





191,967

Stockholders' equity



1,411,274





1,372,994

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,253,313



$ 3,323,023

























(1) Includes current portion of $29,093 and $28,427, respectively. (2) Includes current portion of $47,974 and $51,908, respectively.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Sales

$ 983,490



$ 1,023,036



$ 4,330,767



$ 4,387,991

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



512,531





521,577





2,175,247





2,196,142

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses



383,542





387,709





1,719,797





1,693,387

Loss on inferior ingredients



1,772





107





944





107

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





4,848





—





35,483

Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs



—





—





3,300





—

Depreciation and amortization expense



31,874





31,379





136,559





141,384

Income from operations



53,771





77,416





294,920





321,488

Other pension benefit



(93)





(73)





(405)





(74)

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss (gain)



403





(297)





403





108,757

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





16,149





—

Interest expense, net



1,419





3,156





8,001





12,094

Income before income taxes



52,042





74,630





270,772





200,711

Income tax expense



12,720





18,806





64,585





48,393

Net income

$ 39,322



$ 55,824



$ 206,187



$ 152,318

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.18



$ 0.26



$ 0.97



$ 0.72

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



213,165





212,571





213,033





212,345



Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income

$ 39,322



$ 55,824



$ 206,187



$ 152,318

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:































Total non-cash adjustments



41,781





39,096





172,430





273,231

Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions



(51,716)





(4,892)





(34,007)





28,915

Net cash provided by operating activities



29,387





90,028





344,610





454,464

Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(49,241)





(29,659)





(135,964)





(97,929)

Purchase of leased portfolio



(64,689)





—





(64,689)





—

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



470





3,668





2,995





5,368

Acquisition of trademarks



—





—





(10,200)





—

Other



3,736





4,586





16,420





18,569

Net cash disbursed for investing activities



(109,724)





(21,405)





(191,438)





(73,992)

Cash flows from financing activities:































Dividends paid



(44,393)





(42,322)





(175,903)





(167,270)

Payment of contingent consideration



—





—





—





(4,700)

Stock repurchases



—





—





(9,510)





(783)

Net change in debt borrowings



—





(50,000)





(81,858)





92,500

Payments on financing leases



(434)





(222)





(1,745)





(6,715)

Other



3,512





5,566





(5,761)





2,928

Net cash disbursed for financing activities



(41,315)





(86,978)





(274,777)





(84,040)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(121,652)





(18,355)





(121,605)





296,432

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



307,523





325,831





307,476





11,044

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 185,871



$ 307,476



$ 185,871



$ 307,476



Flowers Foods, Inc. Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge (000's omitted)

Sales by Sales Class

For the 12-Week Period

Ended



For the 13-Week Period

Ended





















January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 649,905



$ 676,781



$ (26,876)





(4.0) % Store Branded Retail



116,761





136,785





(20,024)





(14.6) % Non-Retail and Other



216,824





209,470





7,354





3.5 % Total Sales

$ 983,490



$ 1,023,036



$ (39,546)





(3.9) %

Sales by Sales Class

For the 52-Week Period

Ended



For the 53-Week Period

Ended





















January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 2,875,418



$ 2,914,072



$ (38,654)





(1.3) % Store Branded Retail



534,794





607,741





(72,947)





(12.0) % Non-Retail and Other



920,555





866,178





54,377





6.3 % Total Sales

$ 4,330,767



$ 4,387,991



$ (57,224)





(1.3) %

Sales Bridge

For the 12-week period ended January 1, 2022

Volume

Net Price/Mix

Week 53

Total Sales Change

Flowers Foods

(2.4)%

6.2%

(7.7)%

(3.9)%



For the 52-week period ended January 1, 2022

Volume

Net Price/Mix

Week 53

Total Sales Change Flowers Foods

(4.2)%

4.6%

(1.7)%

(1.3)%

Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.18



$ 0.26



$ 0.97



$ 0.72

Loss on inferior ingredients



0.01



NM



NM



NM

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





0.01





—





0.05

ERP Road Mapping consulting costs



—



NM





—





0.02

Business process improvement consulting costs



0.01





—





0.11





—

Legal settlements and related costs



—



NM





0.08





0.03

Acquisition consideration adjustment



—





—





0.01





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





0.02





—





0.13

Other lease termination gain



(0.01)





(0.01)





(0.01)





(0.01)

Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs



—





—





0.01





—

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss (gain)

NM



NM



NM





0.38

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—



NM

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





0.06





—

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.28



$ 1.24



$ 1.31

NM - not meaningful.































Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.



































Reconciliation of Gross Margin





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Sales

$ 983,490



$ 1,023,036



$ 4,330,767



$ 4,387,991

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



512,531





521,577





2,175,247





2,196,142

Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization



470,959





501,459





2,155,520





2,191,849

Less depreciation and amortization for production activities



17,917





17,427



$ 76,904



$ 77,240

Gross Margin

$ 453,042



$ 484,032



$ 2,078,616



$ 2,114,609

Depreciation and amortization for production activities

$ 17,917



$ 17,427



$ 76,904



$ 77,240

Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and administrative activities



13,957





13,952





59,655





64,144

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 31,874



$ 31,379



$ 136,559



$ 141,384









Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted SD&A





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A)

$ 383,542



$ 387,709



$ 1,719,797



$ 1,693,387

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





(1,504)





—





(15,548)

ERP Road Mapping consulting costs



—





(1,284)





—





(4,363)

Business process improvement consulting costs



(3,897)





—





(31,293)





—

Legal settlements and related costs



—





(1,019)





(23,089)





(7,250)

Acquisition consideration adjustment



—





—





(3,400)





—

Other lease termination gain



2,644





4,066





2,644





4,066

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





(133)

Adjusted SD&A

$ 382,289



$ 387,968



$ 1,664,659



$ 1,670,159



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Net income

$ 39,322



$ 55,824



$ 206,187



$ 152,318

Income tax expense



12,720





18,806





64,585





48,393

Interest expense, net



1,419





3,156





8,001





12,094

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





16,149





—

Depreciation and amortization



31,874





31,379





136,559





141,384

EBITDA



85,335





109,165





431,481





354,189

Other pension benefit



(93)





(73)





(405)





(74)

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss (gain)



403





(297)





403





108,757

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





133

Loss on inferior ingredients



1,772





107





944





107

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





1,504





—





15,548

Business process improvement consulting costs



3,897





—





31,293





—

ERP Road Mapping consulting costs



—





1,284





—





4,363

Legal settlements and related costs



—





1,019





23,089





7,250

Acquisition consideration adjustment



—





—





3,400





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





4,848





—





35,483

Other lease termination gain



(2,644)





(4,066)





(2,644)





(4,066)

Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs



—





—





3,300





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 88,670



$ 113,491



$ 490,861



$ 521,690

Sales

$ 983,490



$ 1,023,036



$ 4,330,767



$ 4,387,991

Adjusted EBITDA margin



9.0 %



11.1 %



11.3 %



11.9 %





Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Income tax expense

$ 12,720



$ 18,806



$ 64,585



$ 48,393

Tax impact of:































Loss on inferior ingredients



443





27





236





27

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





376





—





3,887

Business process improvement consulting costs



974





—





7,823





—

Legal settlements and related costs



—





255





5,773





1,813

Acquisition consideration adjustment



—





—





850





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





1,212





—





8,871

Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs



—





—





825





—

ERP Road Mapping consulting costs



—





321





—





1,091

Other lease termination gain



(661)





(1,017)





(661)





(1,017)

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss (gain)



101





(75)





101





27,189

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





33

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





4,037





—

Adjusted income tax expense

$ 13,577



$ 19,905



$ 83,569



$ 90,287



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021

Net income

$ 39,322



$ 55,824



$ 206,187



$ 152,318

Loss on inferior ingredients



1,329





80





708





80

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





1,128





—





11,661

Business process improvement consulting costs



2,923





—





23,470





—

Legal settlements and related costs



—





764





17,316





5,437

Acquisition consideration adjustment



—





—





2,550





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





3,636





—





26,612

Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs



—





—





2,475





—

ERP Road Mapping consulting costs



—





963





—





3,272

Other lease termination gain



(1,983)





(3,049)





(1,983)





(3,049)

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss (gain)



302





(222)





302





81,568

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





100

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





12,112





—

Adjusted net income

$ 41,893



$ 59,124



$ 263,137



$ 277,999



