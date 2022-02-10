Figure Eight Federal has Been Selected as a Strategic Partner in the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center's $249 Million BPA to Support the Acceleration of AI and ML Capabilities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure Eight Federal is proud to announce that it has been selected in a partnership for the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center's $249 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support technology capabilities acceleration.

Under the BPA, the JAIC will have access to Figure Eight Federal's AI & data enrichment platform and its ability to perform test and evaluation to accelerate the government's emerging capabilities in AI technologies, machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks.

"We have successfully supported the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in previous engagements, and we look forward to doing more to support the JAIC and our teammates," said David Poirier, Figure Eight Federal's President.

About Figure Eight Federal

Figure Eight Federal's platform includes multiple toolsets and algorithms that have been used by some of the world's largest tech companies and Government Agencies. Our data scientists and AI/ML experts have deep knowledge and understanding of many types of data and their use cases including Natural Language Process and Computer Vision. We have the skills and technology required to make AI/ML testing and evaluation more systematic and scalable allowing analysts to easily make comparisons, determine accuracy, bias and vulnerability.

With Silicon Valley roots Figure Eight Federal is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Contact: info@F8Federal.com

Media Contact: Janet Waring

Website: f8federal.com

Address: 1735 N Lynn St, #730

Arlington, VA 22209

