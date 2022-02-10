Authomize Achieves Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Certification

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize , the first solution for continuously managing the Authorization Security Lifecycle across all cloud environments, has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit.

Conducted by EY , Authomize's SOC 2 audit certifies that its information security practices, policies, and procedures are approved to meet the SOC 1 and 2 trust principles criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

SOC audits focus on practices in areas like firewalls, multi-factor authentication, disaster recovery, encryption, and performance or process monitoring. Type I reporting addresses design and documentation, while Type II addresses operational effectiveness of specified controls over a period of nine to 12 months.

"This milestone confirms that Authomize is equipped to increase control and security of critical processes like handling sensitive data and production systems," says Authomize CEO, Dotan Bar Noy. "The escalation of supply chain attacks make these practices more critical than ever for ensuring that our customers remain secure."

Authomize hauled in $16 million in Series A funding in May, less than a year after coming out of stealth, totalling $22M raised. The company's AI-based platform automates and continuously manages organizations' Authorization Security Lifecycle across all XaaS environments to mitigate risks, maintain a state of Least Privilege, and right-size permissions Authomize's "SmartGroup" technology enables a holistic approach to security by aggregating data across a wide range of cloud environments to provide visibility and a detailed understanding of how organizations are utilizing their permissions for all of an organization's identities.

About Authomize

Authomize is the first Authorization Security Lifecycle solution that automatically manages and secures identities, access, and privileges across all cloud environments. Authomize was founded by CEO Dotan Bar-Noy, CTO Gal Diskin, and VP R&D Ron Liberman. Authomize is backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entree Capital, and M12 (Microsoft's venture fund). For more information, visit www.authomize.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

