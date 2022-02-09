Omega Venture Partners Closes $115+ Million VC Fund to Invest in Fast Growing AI-Enabled Companies that Solve High-Value Business Problems Latest fund will further empower innovative companies applying intelligent software to transform the enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Venture Partners, a premier technology venture capital firm that partners with top entrepreneurs and management teams to back category-defining businesses benefitting from the convergence of powerful megatrends across Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Data, and Digitization, today announced that it has closed a new fund.

In 2021 Omega Venture Partners completed twelve investments – ten into new portfolio companies as well as participating in the follow-on financings of two existing companies. The firm has seen strong momentum across its portfolio, in particular with DataRobot, Language I/O, ZenBusiness, and Verbit raising meaningful up-round financings above its original investment cost basis. So far in the first quarter of 2022, Omega has added several compelling new investments to its portfolio, including Elemental Machines, Superside, Centaur Diagnostics, and NLUDB.

"Omega Venture Partners is an excellent partner for our company," said Ross Buhrdorf, CEO of ZenBusiness, Inc. "The resources, contacts, and exceptional knowledge that Omega brings to the table is truly outstanding. As experienced investors, operators, and subject matter experts, Omega understands what it takes to successfully finance and help growing startups maximize their potential and prosper."

Investing at the inflection point of a major platform evolution

Omega is capitalizing on the next pioneering innovation cycle catalyzed by AI, ML, automation, and digital transformation. Omega's market-centric investment focus of investing in intelligent software businesses that solve major challenges with broad applicability and real ROI represents the sweet-spot of the AI market, because there is both widespread commercial demand and a compelling, demonstrable customer value proposition.

With venture-backed AI companies anticipated to create hundreds of billions of dollars of market cap, credible third parties view AI as the most promising area in technology investing for the foreseeable future.

Omega's new fund exceeded the original $100 million target—a decision the firm made with deliberation as to maintaining its 'right-size' approach while accommodating investors who it believes add to Omega's distinctive Limited Partner ecosystem.

"The application of Artificial Intelligence to deliver breakthrough business solutions and to unleash vast revenue growth opportunities is the most lucrative and exciting secular trend I have seen in my 16-plus years of leading venture capital firms," said Gaurav Tewari, Managing Partner at Omega Venture Partners. "Across the intelligent software space, Omega is thrilled to partner with some of the most innovative and fastest growing companies, who value our market knowledge, expertise, network, and strategic relationships to help them succeed.

Omega also partners with preeminent authorities from MIT , combining deep domain expertise with a successful track record in technology investing. The fast-growing venture firm also relies upon a trusted network of operating leaders from Fortune 500 companies who augment deal access and sharpen investment outcomes.

About Omega Venture Partners

Omega Venture Partners is a premier technology investment firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. Omega invests in rapidly growing software businesses that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data, and automation to deliver transformative solutions. The firm employs a thematic investment strategy to identify large market opportunities and invest in the next generation of category-defining companies. Visit: https://www.omegavp.com/

