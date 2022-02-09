LITHIA & DRIVEWAY (LAD) INCREASES REVENUE 60%, EPS 36%, AND ADJUSTED EPS 109%, RECORD FOURTH QUARTER PERFORMANCE ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE FOR FOURTH QUARTER

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest fourth quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history.

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue increased 60% to $6.3 billion from $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $9.57, a 36% increase from $7.02 per diluted share reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted fourth quarter 2021 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $11.39, a 109% increase compared to $5.46 per diluted share in the same period of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 net income was $293 million, a 56% increase compared to net income of $188 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted fourth quarter 2021 net income was $348 million, a 138% increase compared to adjusted net income of $146 million for the same period of 2020.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2021 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a $1.82 per diluted share net non-core charge related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss, acquisition expenses and insurance reserves, partially offset by a net gain on the sale of stores. The 2020 fourth quarter adjusted results include a $1.56 per diluted share net non-core benefit related to a non-cash unrealized investment gain, a net gain on the sale of stores, partially offset by acquisition expenses.

Fourth Quarter-over-Quarter Comparisons and Operating Highlights:

Revenues increased 60.1%

New vehicle retail revenues increased 37.7%

Used vehicle retail revenues increased 82.1%

1,650 Driveway transactions in the month of December, exceeding the 1,250 transaction or 15,000 annual run-rate goal

F&I per unit increased 23.3% to $2,125

Service, body, and parts revenues increased 58.3%

Total vehicle gross profit per unit increased 57.4% to $6,882

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 520 basis points from 62.0% to 56.8%

"Strong performance across all business lines drove a record $11.39 in adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway's President and CEO. "Whether it was our stores increasing used vehicle volumes and service, body, and parts revenues by double digits, Driveway out-performing its December targets, or accelerated growth in Driveway Finance funded by our first ABS transaction, our synergistic businesses are a capital engine, providing significant profitability and flexibility for the road ahead."

Full year 2021 revenue increased 74% to a record $22.8 billion from $13.1 billion in 2020.

Full year 2021 net income per diluted share increased 87% to $36.54 from $19.53 for 2020. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 120% to $40.03 from $18.19 for 2020. Full year 2021 net income increased 126% to $1.1 billion from $470 million for 2020. Adjusted net income increased 166% to $1.2 billion for 2021 from $438 million for 2020.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2021 adjusted results exclude a $3.49 per diluted share net non-core charge related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss, acquisition expenses, the redemption of senior notes, insurance reserves and an asset impairment. The 2020 adjusted results exclude a $1.34 per diluted share net non-core benefit related to a non-cash unrealized investment gain, a net gain on sale of stores, and tax attribute, partially offset by asset impairments, insurance reserves and acquisition expenses.

Full Year-over-Year Operating Highlights:

Record full year revenues of $22.8 billion

Used vehicle retail sales increased 81.5%

F&I per unit increased 19.8% to $1,960

Total vehicle gross profit per unit increased 38.4% to $5,855

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 730 basis points to 57.2%

Driveway Finance completed its inaugural ABS offering and scaled portfolio to over $700 million

Corporate Development

In the fourth quarter, we completed several acquisitions expected to contribute $700 million in annualized revenue. To date in 2022, we acquired three stores from the Sullivan Auto Group. Roseville Toyota, one of the highest volume Toyota stores in the US, along with John L. Sullivan Chevrolet, and John L. Sullivan CJDR build out our brand footprint in the Sacramento, CA market. Collectively the stores are expected to generate $700 million in annualized revenue.

"Since the launch of our 2025 Plan 18 months ago, we have acquired over $11 billion in annualized revenue," said DeBoer. "Increasing our network fuels Driveway's growth, our overall size and scale and ability to further expand our competitive advantages in used vehicle procurement, reconditioning, and logistics. LAD's reputation in the marketplace and the magnitude of the deal pipeline makes us confident in our ability to strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds."

Balance Sheet Update

We ended the fourth quarter with approximately $1.5 billion in cash and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, our unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases

Our Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.35 per share related to fourth quarter 2021 financial results. We expect to pay the dividend on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

During the fourth quarter, we repurchased 756,883 shares or approximately 2.5% of shares outstanding, at a weighted average price of $283.75. To date in 2022, we have repurchased approximately an additional 154,923 at a weighted average price of $283.89. Under our current share repurchase authorization, approximately $679 million remains available.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The fourth quarter 2021 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the fourth quarter 2021 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lithiainvestorrelations.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, and at times made by our officers and representatives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "project," "outlook," "target," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seek," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," and "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding:

Future market conditions, including anticipated car and other sales levels and the supply of inventory

Our business strategy and plans, including our 2025 Plan (or "50/50" Plan) and any business expansion

The growth, expansion, make-up and success of our network, including our acquiring additional and accretive stores

Annualized revenues from acquired stores

The growth and performance of our Driveway e-commerce home solution and Driveway Finance, their synergies and other impacts on our business and our realizing Driveway and Driveway Finance-related targets

The impact of sustainable vehicles and other market and regulatory changes on our business

Our capital allocations and uses and levels of capital expenditures in the future

Future expected operating and financial results, such as projections of improved store performance and generation of future revenue or earnings

Our anticipated financial condition and liquidity, including from our cash and the future availability of our credit facility, unfinanced real estate and other financing sources

Our continuing to purchase shares under our share repurchase program

Impacts from the continued COVID-19 pandemic

Our compliance with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit facility and other debt agreements

Our programs and initiatives for employee recruitment, training, and retention

Our strategies for customer retention, growth, market position, financial results and risk management

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:

Future national and local economic and financial conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and governmental programs and spending

The market for dealerships, including the availability of stores to us for an acceptable price

Changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, OEMs and other suppliers

Changes in the competitive landscape, including through technology and our ability to deliver new products, services and customer experiences and a portfolio of in-demand and available vehicles

Risks associated with our indebtedness, including available borrowing capacity, interest rates, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms

The adequacy of our cash flows and other conditions which may affect our ability to fund capital expenditures, obtain favorable financing and pay our quarterly dividend at planned levels

Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, as well as natural events such as severe weather or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, facilities or equipment

Government regulations and legislation

The risks set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted pre-tax margin and net profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, leveraged EBITDA and adjusted total debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

LAD Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions except per share data)





Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%





Increase



Increase



2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

(Decrease) Revenues:























New vehicle retail

$ 2,960.0

$ 2,149.4

37.7%

$ 11,197.7

$ 6,773.9

65.3% Used vehicle retail

2,018.7

1,108.7

82.1

7,255.3

3,998.4

81.5 Used vehicle wholesale

343.6

91.8

274.3

957.1

308.7

210.0 Finance and insurance

286.3

172.6

65.9

1,051.3

579.8

81.3 Service, body and parts

607.6

383.9

58.3

2,110.9

1,348.7

56.5 Fleet and other

93.3

35.3

164.3

259.4

114.8

126.0 Total revenues

6,309.5

3,941.8

60.1%

22,831.7

13,124.3

74.0% Cost of sales:























New vehicle retail

2,561.2

1,998.8

28.1

9,979.2

6,313.0

58.1 Used vehicle retail

1,793.3

995.7

80.1

6,428.6

3,552.4

81.0 Used vehicle wholesale

326.9

90.2

262.4

913.7

296.7

208.0 Service, body and parts

296.1

175.5

68.7

1,000.4

631.9

58.3 Fleet and other

88.2

33.0

167.3

250.8

104.7

139.5 Total cost of sales

5,065.7

3,293.1

53.8

18,572.7

10,898.7

70.4 Gross profit

1,243.8

648.7

91.7%

4,259.0

2,225.6

91.4% Asset impairments

—

—

NM

1.9

7.9

NM SG&A expense

704.3

388.6

81.2

2,461.9

1,428.3

72.4 Depreciation and amortization

35.8

25.2

42.1

127.3

92.3

37.9 Income from operations

503.7

234.9

114.4%

1,667.9

697.1

139.3% Floor plan interest expense

(5.4)

(6.2)

(12.9)

(22.3)

(34.4)

(35.2) Other interest expense

(28.6)

(22.7)

26.0

(108.2)

(73.1)

48.0 Other income, net

(38.0)

50.8

NM

(52.6)

58.9

NM Income before income taxes

431.7

256.8

68.1 %

1,484.8

648.5

129.0% Income tax expense

(139.2)

(69.2)

101.2

(422.1)

(178.2)

136.9 Income tax rate

32.2%

26.9%





28.4%

27.5%



Net income

$ 292.5

$ 187.6

55.9%

$ 1,062.7

$ 470.3

126.0% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.9)

—

NM

(1.7)

—

NM Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

(0.6)

—

NM

(0.9)

—

NM Net income attributable to LAD

$ 291.0

$ 187.6

55.1%

$ 1,060.1

$ 470.3

125.4%

























Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:























Net income per share

$ 9.57

$ 7.02

36.3 %

$ 36.54

$ 19.53

87.1%

























Diluted shares outstanding

30.4

26.7

13.9 %

29.0

24.1

20.3%

























NM - not meaningful

























LAD Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%





Increase



Increase



2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

(Decrease) Gross margin























New vehicle retail

13.5%

7.0%

650 bps

10.9%

6.8%

410 bps Used vehicle retail

11.2

10.2

100

11.4

11.2

20 Finance and insurance

100.0

100.0

—

100.0

100.0

— Service, body and parts

51.3

54.3

(300)

52.6

53.2

(60) Gross profit margin

19.7

16.5

320

18.7

17.0

170

























Unit sales























New vehicle retail

64,812

52,469

23.5%

260,738

171,168

52.3% Used vehicle retail

69,914

47,731

46.5

275,495

183,230

50.4 Total retail units sold

134,726

100,200

34.5

536,233

354,398

51.3

























Average selling price























New vehicle retail

$ 45,671

$ 40,965

11.5%

$ 42,946

$ 39,575

8.5% Used vehicle retail

28,874

23,229

24.3

26,335

21,822

20.7

























Average gross profit per unit























New vehicle retail

$ 6,153

$ 2,870

114.4%

$ 4,673

$ 2,693

73.5% Used vehicle retail

3,224

2,369

36.1

3,001

2,434

23.3 Finance and insurance

2,125

1,723

23.3

1,960

1,636

19.8 Total vehicle(1)

6,882

4,371

57.4

5,855

4,229

38.4

























Revenue mix























New vehicle retail

46.9%

54.5%





49.0%

51.6%



Used vehicle retail

32.0

28.1





31.8

30.5



Used vehicle wholesale

5.4

2.3





4.2

2.4



Finance and insurance, net

4.5

4.4





4.6

4.4



Service, body and parts

9.6

9.7





9.2

10.3



Fleet and other

1.6

1.0





1.2

0.8





























Gross Profit Mix























New vehicle retail

32.1%

23.2%





28.6%

20.7%



Used vehicle retail

18.1

17.4





19.4

20.0



Used vehicle wholesale

1.3

0.3





1.0

0.5



Finance and insurance, net

23.0

26.6





24.7

26.1



Service, body and parts

25.1

32.1





26.1

32.2



Fleet and other

0.4

0.4





0.2

0.5









Adjusted

As reported

Adjusted

As reported



Three months

ended December

31,

Three months

ended December

31,

Twelve months

ended December

31,

Twelve months

ended December

31, Other metrics

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 SG&A as a % of revenue

11.2%

10.2%

11.2%

9.9%

10.7%

10.9%

10.8%

10.9% SG&A as a % of gross profit

56.8

62.0

56.6

59.9

57.2

64.5

57.8

64.2 Operating profit as a % of revenue

8.0

5.6

8.0

6.0

7.4

5.3

7.3

5.3 Operating profit as a % of gross profit

40.3

34.1

40.5

36.2

39.8

31.3

39.2

31.3 Pretax margin

7.5

5.1

6.8

6.5

7.0

4.6

6.5

4.9 Net profit margin

5.5

3.7

4.6

4.8

5.1

3.3

4.7

3.6





(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%





Increase



Increase



2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

(Decrease) Revenues























New vehicle retail

$ 1,864.5

$ 2,028.8

(8.1)%

$ 7,362.0

$ 6,463.6

13.9% Used vehicle retail

1,477.4

1,060.1

39.4

5,381.4

3,843.5

40.0 Finance and insurance

195.7

165.1

18.5

716.9

557.5

28.6 Service, body and parts

410.0

367.1

11.7

1,445.6

1,298.1

11.4 Total revenues

4,193.2

3,743.5

12.0

15,635.8

12,570.2

24.4

























Gross profit























New vehicle retail

$ 257.3

$ 144.0

78.7%

$ 803.0

$ 443.6

81.0% Used vehicle retail

167.9

109.3

53.6

635.3

433.6

46.5 Finance and insurance

195.7

165.1

18.5

716.9

557.5

28.6 Service, body and parts

219.9

199.5

10.2

779.6

689.4

13.1 Total gross profit

850.4

621.7

36.8

2,961.7

2,145.6

38.0

























Gross margin























New vehicle retail

13.8%

7.1%

670 bps

10.9%

6.9%

400 bps Used vehicle retail

11.4

10.3

110

11.8

11.3

50 Finance and insurance

100.0

100.0

—

100.0

100.0

— Service, body and parts

53.6

54.3

(70)

53.9

53.1

80 Gross profit margin

20.3

16.6

370

18.9

17.1

180

























Unit sales























New vehicle retail

39,281

49,448

(20.6)%

168,927

162,771

3.8% Used vehicle retail

50,560

45,639

10.8

203,956

175,622

16.1

























Average selling price























New vehicle retail

$ 47,466

$ 41,028

15.7%

$ 43,581

$ 39,710

9.7% Used vehicle retail

29,221

23,229

25.8

26,385

21,885

20.6

























Average gross profit per unit























New vehicle retail

$ 6,551

$ 2,913

124.9%

$ 4,753

$ 2,725

74.4% Used vehicle retail

3,322

2,395

38.7

3,115

2,469

26.2 Finance and insurance

2,178

1,736

25.5

1,923

1,647

16.8 Total vehicle(1)

6,983

4,417

58.1

5,837

4,275

36.5





(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD Other Highlights (Unaudited)



As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Days Supply (1)









New vehicle inventory 24

50

71 Used vehicle inventory 61

65

65





(1) Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels, including in-transit vehicles, and a 30-day historical cost of sales level.

Financial covenants







Requirement

As of December 31, 2021 Current ratio Not less than 1.10 to 1

1.82 to 1 Fixed charge coverage ratio Not less than 1.20 to 1

5.53 to 1 Leverage ratio Not more than 5.75 to 1

1.48 to 1

LAD Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

$ 174.8

$ 162.5 Trade receivables, net

910.0

614.0 Inventories, net

2,385.5

2,492.9 Other current assets

63.0

70.5 Total current assets

$ 3,533.3

$ 3,339.9









Property and equipment, net

3,052.6

2,197.5 Intangibles

1,776.4

943.2 Other non-current assets

2,784.6

1,421.5 Total assets

$ 11,146.9

$ 7,902.1









Floor plan notes payable

1,190.1

1,797.2 Other current liabilities

1,212.7

682.5 Total current liabilities

$ 2,402.8

$ 2,479.7









Long-term debt

3,185.7

2,064.7 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue

895.2

696.2 Total liabilities

$ 6,483.7

$ 5,240.6









Equity

4,663.2

2,661.5 Total liabilities & equity

$ 11,146.9

$ 7,902.1

LAD Summarized Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)





Twelve months ended December 31,



2021

2020 Net income

$ 1,062.7

$ 470.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Asset impairments

1.9

7.9 Depreciation and amortization

127.3

92.4 Stock-based compensation

34.7

23.2 Loss on redemption of senior notes

10.3

— Gain on disposal of assets

(2.5)

(1.7) Loss (gain) on sale of franchises

—

(16.6) Unrealized investment loss (gain)

66.4

(43.4) Deferred income taxes

43.1

17.2 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

39.0

28.9 (Increase) decrease:







Trade receivables, net

(147.1)

(113.4) Inventories

674.6

228.8 Other assets

(579.8)

(101.3) Increase (decrease):







Floor plan notes payable, net

116.1

(204.1) Trade payables

78.4

28.2 Accrued liabilities

233.0

113.1 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue

39.1

15.1 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,797.2

$ 544.6

LAD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)





Twelve months ended December 31, Net cash provided by operating activities

2021

2020 As reported

$ 1,797.2

544.6 Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net

(685.3)

(20.6) Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with

acquired new vehicle inventory

(355.5)

(255.0) Adjusted

$ 756.4

$ 269.0

LAD Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except for per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



As reported

Net disposal

gain on sale

of stores

Investment

loss

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative

$ 704.3

$ 5.2

$ —

$ (0.8)

$ (2.3)

$ 706.4

























Operating income

503.7

(5.2)

—

0.8

2.3

501.6

























Other income (expense), net

(38.0)

—

44.1

—

—

6.1

























Income before income taxes

431.7

(5.2)

44.1

0.8

2.3

473.7 Income tax (provision) benefit

(139.2)

1.4

12.6

(0.2)

(0.6)

(126.0) Net income

$ 292.5

$ (3.8)

$ 56.7

$ 0.6

$ 1.7

$ 347.7 Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

(0.9)

—

—

—

—

(0.9) Net income attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest

(0.6)

—

—

—

—

(0.6) Net income attributable to LAD

$ 291.0

$ (3.8)

$ 56.7

$ 0.6

$ 1.7

$ 346.2

























Diluted earnings per share attributable to

LAD

$ 9.57

$ (0.12)

$ 1.86

$ 0.02

$ 0.06

$ 11.39 Diluted share count

30.4

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



As reported

Net disposal

gain on sale

of stores

Investment

gains

Acquisition

expenses

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative

$ 388.6

$ 15.2

$ —

$ (1.4)

$ 402.4





















Operating income

234.9

(15.2)

—

1.4

221.1





















Other income (expense), net

50.8

—

(43.8)

—

7.0





















Income before income taxes

256.8

(15.2)

(43.8)

1.4

199.2 Income tax (provision) benefit

(69.2)

4.2

12.1

(0.4)

(53.3) Net income

$ 187.6

$ (11.0)

$ (31.7)

$ 1.0

$ 145.9





















Diluted earnings per share

$ 7.02

$ (0.41)

$ (1.19)

$ 0.04

$ 5.46 Diluted share count

26.7

















LAD Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except for per share data)









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021



As reported

Asset

impairment

Investment

loss

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Loss on

redemption

of senior

notes

Adjusted Asset impairments

$ 1.9

$ (1.9)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —





























Selling, general and administrative

2,461.9

—

—

(5.8)

(20.2)

—

2,435.9





























Operating income

1,667.9

1.9

—

5.8

20.2

—

1,695.8





























Other income (expense), net

(52.6)

—

66.4

—

—

10.3

24.1





























Income before income taxes

1,484.8

1.9

66.4

5.8

20.2

10.3

1,589.4 Income tax (provision) benefit

(422.1)

(0.5)

6.6

(1.6)

(5.1)

(2.7)

(425.4) Net income

$ 1,062.7

$ 1.4

$ 73.0

$ 4.2

$ 15.1

$ 7.6

$ 1,164.0 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests

(1.7)

—

—

—

—

—

(1.7) Net income attributable to

redeemable non-controlling interest

(0.9)

—

—

—

—

—

(0.9) Net income attributable to LAD

$ 1,060.1

$ 1.4

$ 73.0

$ 4.2

$ 15.1

$ 7.6

$ 1,161.4





























Diluted earnings per share

attributable to LAD

$ 36.54

$ 0.05

$ 2.52

$ 0.14

$ 0.52

$ 0.26

$ 40.03 Diluted share count

29.0





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



As reported

Net disposal

gain on sale

of stores

Asset

impairment

Investment

gains

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Asset impairments

$ 7.9

$ —

$ (7.9)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

































Selling, general

and administrative

1,428.3

16.6

—

—

(6.1)

(3.0)

—

1,435.8

































Operating income

697.1

(16.6)

7.9

—

6.1

3.0

—

697.5

































Other income

(expense), net

58.9

—

—

(43.8)

—

—

—

15.1

































Income before

income taxes

648.5

(16.6)

7.9

(43.8)

6.1

3.0

—

605.1 Income tax

(provision) benefit

(178.2)

4.6

(2.3)

12.1

(1.6)

(0.8)

(0.8)

(167.0) Net income

$ 470.3

$ (12.0)

$ 5.6

$ (31.7)

$ 4.5

$ 2.2

$ (0.8)

$ 438.1

































Diluted earnings

per share

$ 19.53

$ (0.50)

$ 0.23

$ (1.32)

$ 0.19

$ 0.09

$ (0.03)

$ 18.19 Diluted share

count

24.1





























LAD Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions)





Three months ended

December 31,

%

Twelve months ended

December 31,

%





Increase



Increase



2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

(Decrease) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA























Net income

$ 292.5

$ 187.6

55.9 %

$ 1,062.7

$ 470.3

126.0 % Flooring interest expense

5.4

6.2

(12.9)

22.3

34.4

(35.2) Other interest expense

28.6

22.7

26.0

108.2

73.1

48.0 Income tax expense

139.2

69.2

101.2

422.1

178.2

136.9 Depreciation and amortization

35.8

25.2

42.1

127.3

92.3

37.9 EBITDA

$ 501.5

$ 310.9

61.3 %

$ 1,742.6

$ 848.3

105.4 %

























Other adjustments:























Less: flooring interest expense

$ (5.4)

$ (6.2)

(12.9)

$ (22.3)

$ (34.4)

(35.2) Less: used vehicle line of credit interest

—

—

NM

(0.1)

(0.5)

(80.0) Add: acquisition expenses

2.3

1.4

64.3

20.2

3.0

573.3 Add: loss (gain) on divestitures

(5.2)

(15.2)

(65.8)

—

(16.6)

NM Add: investment loss

44.1

(43.8)

(200.7)

66.4

(43.8)

(251.6) Add: insurance reserves

0.8

—

NM

5.8

6.1

(4.9) Add: loss on redemption of senior notes

—

—

NM

10.3

—

NM Add: asset impairment

—

—

NM

1.9

7.9

NM Adjusted EBITDA

$ 538.1

$ 247.1

117.8%

$ 1,824.8

$ 770.0

137.0%

NM - not meaningful





As of

%



December 31,

Increase Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2021

2020

(Decrease) Floor plan notes payable: non-trade

$ 835.9

$ 1,563.0

(46.5)% Floor plan notes payable

354.2

234.2

51.2 Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility

500.0

—

— Revolving lines of credit

219.9

39.0

463.8 Real estate mortgages

592.9

611.5

(3.0) Finance lease obligations

53.6

246.4

(78.2) Asset backed notes

317.6

—

— 5.250% Senior notes due 2025

—

300.0

(100.0) 4.625% Senior notes due 2027

400.0

400.0

— 4.375% Senior notes due 2031

550.0

550.0

— 3.875% Senior notes due 2029

800.0

—

NM Other debt

1.9

2.4

(20.8) Unamortized debt issuance costs

(26.5)

(18.6)

42.5 Total debt

$ 4,599.5

$ 3,927.9

17.1%













Less: Floor plan related debt

$ (1,690.1)

$ (1,797.2)

(6.0)% Less: Temporary pay down of outstanding borrowings on floor plan notes payables,

non-trade

—

(113.4)

— Less: Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

(174.8)

(162.5)

7.6 Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities

(267.4)

(491.0)

(45.5) Net Debt

$ 2,467.2

$ 1,363.8

80.9%













TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,824.8

$ 770.0

137.0%













Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

1.35 x

1.77 x





NM - not meaningful

