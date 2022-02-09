The Junkluggers is Revolutionizing the Industry This New Year

SEYMOUR, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Junkluggers – an eco-friendly junk removal brand that is on a mission to keep reusable items out of landfills – is moving into 2022 with large goals after a successful and productive year behind them. The brand has seen growth throughout the pandemic opening over 40 locations last year, helping The Junkluggers to more than double their revenue from 2020. The brand is more determined than ever to continue progressing the industry by focusing on environmental solutions, partnering with the communities it serves and continuing to be a company people are proud to work for.

"At The Junkluggers we are no ordinary junk removal company. We are passionate about our sustainable approach and helping our customers declutter, while doing everything we can to donate, recycle, and keep items out of the landfill," said Josh Cohen, Founder and CEO.

Going above and beyond the industry standard of simply removing the un-wanted items a customer needs gone, The Junkluggers is dedicated to finding a new purpose for them. Partnering with countless local charities and organizations to get items into the hands of those who need them, the brand's top priority is to keep 100% of reusable items out of landfills by 2025.

Included in the Franchise Business Review Top 2022 Franchises, The Junkluggers made the list at number 32 amongst all mid-size franchises as well as being recognized by Entrepreneur on the Franchise 500 list. These accolades have proven The Junkluggers is a brand that knows what its customers and franchisees need and expect from them, continuing to deliver. Based on a Franchise Business Review survey, the company found that over 94% of franchisees enjoy being a part of the business and believe leadership promotes a strong culture. The brand also conducted an internal survey and found that 97% of the home office team enjoy the company's culture and were happy at work.

The Junkluggers is seeing a trend that the franchisees joining its team are those that wanted to take control of their destiny and create a business for themselves and wanted to work with a business they believe in.

"We resonate with prospective franchisees as they learn that we are so much more than just a junk removal company," said Cohen. "Making a positive impact on the environment and having deep roots in the communities we serve by partnering with local charities and making donations is what we do every day and our franchisees want to be a part of that."

Today, The Junkluggers continues to create relationships with local charity partners and recycling centers across the United States and strives to become a part of every community they service. The Junkluggers and you can be a part of the solution to preserve the world, one lug at a time, by finding the best and most eco-friendly use for unwanted items with the goal to keep junk out of landfills. The brand prides itself on helping its clients head into the new year right by helping them declutter both residential and business junk.

For more information about The Junkluggers, please visit https://www.junkluggers.com/ or contact 1-800-LUG-JUNK (1-800-584-5865).

About The Junkluggers

Since 2004, The Junkluggers has been disrupting the junk removal industry with its eco-friendly practices, from being the first company of its kind to offer donation receipts to launching Remix Market as a way to keep items out of landfills. This team of big-hearted professionals focuses on green, community-oriented practices, striving to enhance lives, the community and the environment by donating, recycling, upcycling and supporting local charities. The Junkluggers now has 88 franchise locations across the U.S. with 76 operating, and 12 coming soon. They are on a mission to paint the world green as they grow!

