Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8th.  Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 1:05 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

