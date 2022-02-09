CarePoint Health Partners with Columbia University to Enhance Colorectal Services

HOBOKEN, N.J., and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePoint Health is pleased to announce an agreement with Columbia University Irving Medical Center to provide access to their highly skilled colorectal surgeons and advanced techniques to treat a broad range of colorectal conditions.

CarePoint Health Logo (PRNewswire)

Under the guidance of Columbia, a leader in developing new and better treatment options for patients, CarePoint will expand its services through Columbia's renowned surgeons, who are expertly trained in laparoscopic, robotic, and open surgery to address the full range of colorectal issues. The comprehensive approach allows CarePoint to provide patients enhanced comprehensive services to help maximize quality of life.

"Columbia University is one of the premiere programs and we are excited to partner with a team of surgeons and an institution of this caliber. This collaboration will help elevate our ability to offer care across the CarePoint system," said Dr. Achintya Moulick, CEO CarePoint Health. "CarePoint continues to focus on patient-focused health care from an extensive network of specialists, which now includes highly experienced surgeons focused on colorectal conditions."

"This is an ideal partnership for both CarePoint and Columbia. CarePoint is a dedicated and innovative health care leader providing excellent care to its patients across the region. We look forward to working on this collaborative endeavor," said Dr. P. Ravi Kiran, Chief of the Division of Colorectal Surgery and Director for the Center for Innovation and Outcomes Research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

About Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Columbia University Irving Medical Center offers comprehensive interdisciplinary care to patients from around the country and the world, providing services in more than 230 specialty and subspecialty areas. Columbia's approach to patient care springs from its unparalleled historical legacy of clinical excellence, honed through the application of cutting-edge research. Columbia providers move effortlessly between the latest treatments, such as advanced robotic surgical techniques, and the traditional tried-and-true applications of personalized health care.

Beyond patient care, Columbia University Irving Medical Center stands as one of the top academic medical centers in the world. Its main campus in northern Manhattan is home to four professional colleges and schools that provide global leadership in scientific research, health and medical education, and patient care, including the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Columbia College of Dental Medicine, the Columbia School of Nursing, and the Mailman School of Public Health.

For more information on Columbia University Irving Medical Center, visit www.cuimc.columbia.edu.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint Health leverages a network of top doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor's office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. At CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices.

For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarePoint Health