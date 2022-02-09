Amplication Raises $6.6 Million to Automate Backend Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplication, developer of an open-source project that streamlines and automates backend development, today announced that it has raised $6.6 million in seed funding. Norwest Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures Israel co-led the round, joined by Entrée Capital, Velocity Ventures and angel investors that include the founders of Datorama (acquired by Salesforce), Epsagon (acquired by Cisco) and Bridgecrew (acquired by Palo Alto Networks).

The capital will be used to expand Amplication's open-source community, support product development and introduce an enterprise version of the platform.

"I built Amplication as an open-source project to make coding more efficient by eliminating repetitive coding tasks—a prevalent issue that plagues developers and which I encountered first-hand when I was a technology leader. Since releasing the project in January 2021, we've seen incredible community adoption with thousands of programmers using the product and actively contributing to its development," said Yuval Hazaz, founder and CEO of Amplication. "This funding will enable us to expand use of the platform, which is already supported by a community of programmers in 160 countries."

With highly sought-after developers in short supply, Amplication saves time by alleviating delays in the development process caused by repetitive coding tasks, improving productivity and the overall efficiency of the process. It does this without compromising full control for flexibility, customization and extensibility.

The platform auto-generates fully functional, human-readable and editable apps based on TypeScript and Node.js. This includes NestJS, Prisma, REST API, GraphQL API, a React admin UI, authentication, authorization and testing.

"We have seen many companies trying to offer backend developers various no-code tools. While solving the general problem, these tools do not offer the level of agility and flexibility required by R&D teams, which results in business scaling issues. We believe that Amplication's approach enables the pace of no-code development, while also allowing full customizability. This combination places the company in a unique position to scale within the open-source community and enterprises of all sizes," said Dror Nahumi, general partner at Norwest Venture Partners.

"When I saw Amplication, I understood immediately that this is the solution we've been waiting for, because it can save the engineering team valuable time by generating a common backend code that can scale-up with business needs," said Barak Schoster, co-founder and CTO at Bridgecrew. "It solves common backend challenges, such as API creation, monitoring, entity management and many other coding tasks that, as an engineer, I needed to recreate over and over again for so many apps."

Amplication is available for free to the open-source community at app.amplication.com.

About Amplication

Based in Israel, Amplication was founded in 2021 to save engineers time in the coding process, streamlining production and solving backend issues that delay development. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures Israel, Amplication is simplifying the development process with an open-source solution that gets better with every line of code. For more information, visit www.amplication.com.

