Adyen publishes H2 2021 financial results

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results for the past half year were strong, and the indicators of sustainable profitable growth remain intact. Having achieved new milestones of scale in the past year including half a trillion Euros of processed volume and a billion Euros of net revenues, the view of the prospects of the business remain strong.

Summary H2 2021

Processed volume was €300 billion, up 72% year-on-year

Net revenue was €556.5 million, up 47% year-on-year

EBITDA of €357.3 million, up 51% year-on-year

EBITDA margin was 64% as a result of strong net revenue growth paired with the operational scalability of the Adyen platform

Free cash flow conversion ratio was 90%, with CapEx at 6% of net revenue driven by investments in our new headquarters in Amsterdam .

Shareholder letter & financial results

You can find our full H2 2021 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here.

Earnings webcast

Today, at 3 PM CET, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host our H1 2021 earnings videoconference. You can access the live webcast here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available shortly following the conference.

Full Year 2021 Figures

Processed volume was €516 billion: up 70% year-on-year

Net revenue was €1.0 billion: up 46% year-on-year

EBITDA of €630 million: up 57% year-on-year

EBITDA margin was 63% for the full year

CapEx was 5% of net revenue for the full year

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal.

