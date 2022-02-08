Team Sports Joins New National Brand: Game One Game One honors the Team Sports legacy and commitment to customer service

HOLLAND, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Sports -- the sports equipment and apparel company that has served Ohio and Michigan since 1980 -- joined a new national brand, Game One. Team Sports and seven other legacy companies embody the Game One mission of caring for employees and providing excellent customer service.

"Coaches know us and trust us to get them the uniforms and equipment they need when they need it," says Bob Eberly, President of Team Sports. "A team can't hit the field or the court without the right uniforms and equipment, and our national footprint allows us to better deliver for our customers."

"For decades, our legacy companies, including Team Sports, have been building exceptional reputations in their communities by prioritizing relationships and putting people first. This will be at the forefront for Game One," says Jayme Wisely, CEO of Game One.

Game One is one of the largest and fastest growing sports equipment and apparel suppliers in the country, serving a loyal customer base of 13,000 schools and organizations in 38 states. The company is able to provide quality products through established relationships with big-name brands and is the only national dealer to provide Nike, Adidas and Under Armor.

The new brand reflects the determination and energy athletes and coaches feel before that first game of the season. Team members show the Game One attitude and effort by being prepared and laser-focused on supporting their customers.

"We built our business on relationships, service and price -- in that order. Game One will carry forward our philosophy of putting people first," says Eberly.

Wisley says, "There is something about the passion and the drive of all athletes, regardless of their place on the roster. We want all athletes to feel like they are part of the team."

About Game One:

Game One is a leader in sports equipment and apparel, with more than 180 sales reps serving 13,000 active customers across 38 states. It is the only national team dealer that can offer all of the big-name brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. Learn more at Game-One.com.

