Geneva Financial Announces New Colorado Mortgage Branch Location Headed by Lynn Whipple

MONTROSE, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch location in Montrose, Colorado led by Branch Manager Lynn Whipple. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

Colorado Branch Manager Lynn Whipple (PRNewswire)

"We have seen so much growth in the Colorado market over the past year," Colorado Branch Manager Lynn Whipple stated. "This new branch is our opportunity to continue helping consumers across the state achieve their goals of homeownership and refinance strategy."

Based out of Montrose, CO, Lynn and her team continue to proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new location will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

In her free time, Lynn loves spending time with her dogs, mountain biking, and enjoying Colorado's great outdoors. But more than anything, Lynn has a passion for helping people. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Lynn and her team at Geneva go above and beyond to help her clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial