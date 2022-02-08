3M M*Modal Fluency for Imaging earns #1 Best in KLAS ranking for Speech Recognition: Front-End, Imaging

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M™ M*Modal Fluency for Imaging has been recognized as the Best in KLAS awards 2022 leader in the Speech Recognition Front-End, Imaging category in its annual software and services report.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M) (PRNewswire)

An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, complete clinical documentation and workflow management solution for radiologists, 3M Fluency for Imaging combines advanced speech recognition technology, structured reporting and integrated productivity tools for faster creation of higher-quality diagnostic interpretations. It provides real time and proactive insights to radiologists with computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) to help ensure complete and compliant documentation. This reporting solution preserves natural workflows, and turns dictation into accurate, electronic documents that are structured, clinically encoded, searchable and shareable.

"3M Fluency for Imaging enhances reporting speed and accuracy, streamlines workflows and improves decision-support capabilities to help radiology departments and practices remain competitive and efficient in an ever-evolving regulatory environment," said Garri Garrison, president of 3M Health Information Systems. "We are extremely proud that our solution earned the 2022 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition Front-End, Imaging top ranking based on feedback from our clients, who gave us high marks for our overall product quality, service, vendor confidence and value."

The Best in KLAS annual awards recognize software and services companies that excel in helping health care professionals improve patient care. Rankings are based on feedback from thousands of providers over the previous year. The awards signify top industry vendors' commitment to and partnerships with the health care IT industry.

For more information about 3M M*Modal's top-ranking speech, CDI and radiology reporting solutions, visit www.3M.com/imaging.

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm that works with thousands of health care professionals and clinicians to gather data and insights on software, services and medical equipment. The firm represents the provider and payer voice, and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting health care industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3M