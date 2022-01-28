W. P. Carey Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Friday, February 11, 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time: Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,264 net lease properties covering approximately 152 million square feet as of September 30, 2021. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

1 (212) 492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

amcgrath@wpcarey.com

