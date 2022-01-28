ONE Sotheby's International Realty Expands to Northeast Florida

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty announces the leading luxury brokerages entrance into the Northeast Florida market with the addition of affiliate firm First Coast Sotheby's International Realty. Marking its eighth recent acquisition, ONE Sotheby's International Realty continues to expand its presence along Florida's East Coast by welcoming First Coast's 93 agents and 5 offices across Palm Coast, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville, and Amelia Island. The company will also launch its record-breaking Development Division to support sales and marketing for new projects in the flourishing market.

"As one of the fastest growing markets in Florida, Jacksonville is a region we have been targeting as a key component of our expansion strategy," said Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "First Coast's Sotheby's International Realty brings an incredibly talented group of agents to grow with us as the leading luxury brokerage along the entire East Coast of Florida. Backed by our industry-leading resources, I am confident they will continue to outperform in the Northeast Florida market."

First Coast Sotheby's International Realty has established a reputation for being the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage in Northeast Florida, representing more than $770 million in 2021 sales volume. The firm was founded in 2010 by Jeffrey and Jane Chefan, who quickly grew First Coast Sotheby's International Realty to be among the region's most trusted brokerages. In 2018, they teamed up with Lou Izzo, Brian Moorman, Joe Cutajar and Dan Collins to further strengthen a shared vision for bringing buyers and sellers together while elevating standards for high-end real estate services in the market. Together they offer more than 140+ years of combined experience and will continue to have an integral role within the company.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ONE Sotheby's International Realty under the leadership of Mayi and Daniel" said Jeffrey Chefan, owner and Managing Broker of First Coast Sotheby's International Realty. "Their company culture aligns with everything we have strived for—to deliver an exceptional client experience through our expertise, extraordinary marketing tools, innovative technology—and above all, authenticity."

"This alliance is a definitive moment for luxury real estate in Northeast Florida," said Lou Izzo, owner and CEO of First Coast Sotheby's International Realty. "There is now a clear sales and marketing leader with worldwide reach and unmatched value for our clients and agents. We look forward to achieving great things together."

Recognized as the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida's East Coast, ONE Sotheby's International Realty offers an unsurpassed global network with an unmatched local footprint. The acquisition of First Coast Sotheby's International Realty brings the firm's total number of offices to 27 locations and 1,300 agents spanning Florida's entire East Coast.

