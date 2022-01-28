National Marketing Campaign for Hyundai's IONIQ 5 Illustrates the Evolution of the Electric Vehicle

National Marketing Campaign for Hyundai's IONIQ 5 Illustrates the Evolution of the Electric Vehicle -- Jason Bateman Stars in Two New National TV Spots

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle has come a long way, and Hyundai is comparing its evolution to that of other human innovations in the new national marketing campaign for the all-electric IONIQ 5. The campaign's theme, "Your journey at its most evolved," comes to life in two new commercials starring Jason Bateman.

Still image from Hyundai’s TV ad “History of Evolution” for its all-electric IONIQ 5, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"IONIQ 5 is the ultimate proof point of Hyundai's evolving journey to deliver innovative, zero emission electric vehicles," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "IONIQ 5's breakthrough design, advanced technology and more than 300 miles of range represent a significant leap in what it means to drive an electric vehicle. We used humor in this attention-grabbing campaign to compare the IONIQ 5 to other advancements humans have made."

The 60-second hero spot titled, "History of Evolution," finds Jason Bateman in different historical eras explaining how initial inventions got better over time. The ad showcases how the IONIQ 5 represents the advancement of the electric vehicle comparing it to the evolution of human language, navigation, phones, and televisions. "History of Evolution" will first air this Sunday during both of professional football's conference championship games. There are also 15- and 30-second versions for broadcast and digital channels.

The second spot, "Campsite," is a 30-second ad that highlights IONIQ 5's vehicle-to-load function that can power equipment to make camping much more comfortable.

"History of Evolution" and "Campsite" will run on high-profile national programming, such as black-ish, The Bachelor, and NBA and NCAA games through May.

The new spots were directed by well-known commercial director Jim Jenkins, who previously directed Hyundai Big Game spots, including "Elevator" in 2019 that also starred Jason Bateman.

The campaign will extend across multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Platform-optimized content will highlight key IONIQ 5 features communicating the hidden gems of owning a Hyundai electric vehicle, titled "Digital Key," "Chariot," "Small Car" and "Talk-to-Text."

The IONIQ 5 marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America