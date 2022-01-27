STRAUSS BRANDS LAUNCHES NEW LOOK AND 100% GRASS-FED BEEF BRAND

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Brands LLC, national leader in ethical and humane livestock practices, has unveiled a new logo and visual identity along with a new brand and packaging for its American raised grass-fed beef – Grass Rooted.

Strauss's new look modernizes the brand and speaks to a younger audience to strengthen its position in the premium protein space. The new look will incorporate the redesigned logo and visual identity across print and digital collateral, including a website and packaging. The new packaging highlights product attributes and allows shoppers to identify product information, cooking instructions, and nutrition information more easily.

The introduction of the new Grass Rooted brand follows consumer insights work that revealed an opportunity to reposition the brand to target better-for-you shoppers, as well as position the company for portfolio expansion. The Grass Rooted 'rebel green' is designed to pop on shelf and the new branding honors Strauss's rich history of ethical agriculture while reflecting its growth in the grass-fed beef category.

"We put ethical and humane treatment of our animals at the forefront of our business," said Randy Strauss, CEO. "Our mission hasn't changed. The rebranding is an important step in our company's continued evolution and the rebranding efforts signal the next step in our company's growth within the premium protein category."

New products and packaging will begin to hit shelves across the United States in February at retail locations including Harris Teeter, Publix, Roundy's, Hy-Vee, and Jewel.

About Strauss Brands

Founded in 1937, Strauss proudly supplies the nation's finest distributors, restaurants, retailers, and hotels with premium quality, ethically raised specialty meats. Products include American grass-fed beef, American lamb, and humanely raised veal. For more information about Strauss Brands, please visit www.straussbrands.com or follow @straussmeats on social media.

