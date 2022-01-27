Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Full Year Report for January - December 2021 on February 3 at 9.30 a.m. CET

Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Full Year Report for January - December 2021 on February 3 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's Full Year Report for January – December 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 3, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Full Year Report for January – December 2021, followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 75

Denmark: +45 823 331 94

Germany: +49 692 222 391 66

The Netherlands: +31 207 219 496

Norway: +47 235 002 36

Switzerland: +41 225 675 632

UK: + 44 333 300 9264

US: + 1 646 722 4902

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q4-2021

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.

---

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on January 27, 2022.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3493204/1525748.pdf Invitation to presentation of BioArctics Full Year Report for January - December 2021

View original content:

SOURCE BioArctic