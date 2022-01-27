Ball Reports Strong 2021 Results

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today reported, on a U.S. GAAP basis, full-year 2021 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $878 million (including net after-tax charges of $279 million, or $0.84 per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items), or $2.65 per diluted share, on sales of $13.8 billion, compared to $585 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or $1.76 per diluted share (including net after-tax charges of $402 million, or $1.21 per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items), on sales of $11.8 billion in 2020. Ball's full-year 2021 comparable net earnings were $1.16 billion, or $3.49 per diluted share compared to $987 million, or $2.97 per diluted share in 2020.

Ball's fourth quarter 2021 net earnings attributable to the corporation on a U.S. GAAP basis, were $297 million, or 90 cents per diluted share, on sales of $3.7 billion compared to $227 million, or 68 cents per diluted share, on sales of $3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Ball's fourth quarter 2021 comparable earnings per diluted share were 97 cents versus fourth quarter 2020 comparable earnings per diluted share of 81 cents.

Details of comparable segment operating earnings, business consolidation activities, business segment descriptions and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release. References to volume data represent units shipped.

"We delivered a strong finish to 2021 and returned approximately $950 million to shareholders after deploying $1.7 billion of capital expenditures to support our growth during the year. Underlying demand for Ball's sustainable aluminum packaging portfolio and innovative aerospace technologies continues to outpace supply. Our teams executed at a high level to complete significant capital projects on time and on budget to serve accelerating customer demand in 2022 and beyond. During the fourth quarter, the company increased comparable earnings per diluted share by 20 percent compared to fourth quarter 2020, initiated additional cost recovery mechanisms and continued to hire talent and build back finished goods inventory to position the company for long-term growth despite challenges associated with the pandemic, natural disasters and global supply chain disruptions," said John A. Hayes, chairman and chief executive officer.

"Our focus remains on our employees' safety, mental well-being, training and development, generating EVA-enhancing returns on capital and delivering sustainable innovative products and technologies to our customers. Driven by our Drive for 10 vision, EVA discipline, ownership mindset and incredible workforce, we are well positioned to meaningfully grow our long-term diluted earnings per share, EVA dollars, cash from operations and return significant value to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2022 and beyond," said Daniel W. Fisher, president.

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, comparable segment operating earnings for full-year 2021 were $681 million on sales of $5.9 billion compared to $683 million on sales of $5.1 billion in 2020. For the fourth quarter 2021, comparable segment operating earnings were $162 million on sales of $1.5 billion compared to $139 million on sales of $1.3 billion during the same period in 2020. Year-over-year sales reflect higher shipments, the contractual pass through of higher aluminum costs and improved price/mix.

Full-year comparable segment operating earnings were flat and reflect 4 percent segment volume growth offset by the impact of non-aluminum inflationary costs, operational inefficiencies from persistent supply chain disruptions and $42 million of startup costs associated with opening three new multi-line plants capable of producing at least 8 billion units of incremental beverage can and end capacity entering 2022.

Fourth quarter comparable segment operating earnings increased 17 percent versus the same period in 2020. Volume growth of 5 percent, and the benefits from new manufacturing capacity, contractual terms, recent non-aluminum cost recovery initiatives, improved finished goods inventory levels and specialty growth more than offset startup costs, the impacts of supply chain and dunnage tightness and weather-related plant disruptions during the quarter.

Demand for aluminum beverage packaging continues to outstrip supply across North America. In addition to the company's new Glendale, Arizona, and Pittston, Pennsylvania, beverage can manufacturing facilities becoming operational in 2021, the company will initiate construction of new beverage can manufacturing facilities in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Concord, North Carolina, in 2022 and 2023, respectively, to serve long-term committed volume with global and regional strategic customers serving all beverage categories.

Beverage Packaging, EMEA

Beverage packaging, EMEA, comparable segment operating earnings for full-year 2021 were $452 million on sales of $3.5 billion compared to $354 million on sales of $2.9 billion in 2020. Fourth quarter comparable segment operating earnings were $103 million on sales of $870 million compared to $106 million on sales of $768 million during the same period in 2020. Year-over-year sales reflect higher shipments and the contractual pass through of higher aluminum costs.

Full-year comparable segment operating earnings increased 28 percent and reflect 8 percent segment volume growth, higher specialty mix and strong year-over-year consumption trends across Europe. Fourth quarter comparable segment operating earnings were relatively flat versus the same period in 2020 and reflect 6 percent volume growth offset by unfavorable euro earnings translation, tight labor and raw material conditions impacting certain customer filling locations.

Packaging mix shift to sustainable aluminum cans continues, and demand is outstripping supply. Intermittent supply chain disruptions across the region were effectively managed throughout the year. Contractual provisions and management practices are also in place to minimize potential impacts during the ongoing escalating cost environment. Successfully executed line speed ups in 2021, and greenfield projects in the U.K., Russia and Czech Republic during 2022, will enable further volume and operating earnings growth and are supported by long-term contracts.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, comparable segment operating earnings for full-year 2021 were $348 million on sales of $2.0 billion compared to $280 million on sales of $1.7 billion in 2020. Fourth quarter comparable segment operating earnings were $103 million on sales of $615 million compared to $107 million on sales of $529 million during the same period in 2020. Year-over-year fourth quarter sales reflect the contractual pass through of higher aluminum costs and higher shipments.

Full-year comparable segment operating earnings increased 24 percent and reflect 3 percent segment volume growth, favorable price/mix and contractual provisions for timely pass through of higher non-aluminum input costs offset by the impact of unfavorable weather conditions and operational inefficiencies associated with storm damage to a facility during the second half. Fourth quarter comparable segment operating earnings were relatively flat versus the same period in 2020 and reflect 3 percent volume growth offset by unfavorable customer product mix. In Brazil, underlying demand for sustainable aluminum packaging remains strong despite unseasonably cool and rainy weather conditions during the busy fourth quarter summer selling season.

To support long-term contracted volume growth and can-filling investments across South America, the company's new beverage can manufacturing facility in Frutal, Brazil, will start up its second line during the first quarter of 2022, and additional investments across our remaining South American footprint will continue.

Aerospace

Aerospace comparable segment operating earnings for full-year 2021 were $169 million on sales of $1.9 billion compared to $153 million on sales of $1.7 billion in 2020. For the fourth quarter, comparable segment operating earnings were $54 million on sales of $530 million compared to $39 million on sales of $420 million during the same period in 2020. Backlog ended the quarter at $2.5 billion and contracts won, but not yet booked into backlog, was $5.0 billion.

Full-year and fourth quarter segment operating earnings reflect moderation in the inefficiencies created from certain customer supply-chain disruptions and solid program execution. During the quarter, the Ball-built NASA Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft was successfully launched. The IXPE astrophysics mission will provide unprecedented insight into how the universe works with a goal of probing the origin and destiny of our universe, including the nature of black holes, dark energy, dark matter and gravity. Also, during the quarter and following decades of collaboration among numerous industry partners, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas Day. Ball-built optics and mirror systems will enable Webb to detect light from the first stars and galaxies.

The company continues to win defense, climate change and Earth-monitoring contracts to provide mission-critical programs and technologies to U.S. government, defense, intelligence, and reconnaissance and surveillance customers. Hiring to support future growth and multiple projects to expand manufacturing capacity, test capabilities, engineering, and support workspace were successfully completed in 2021.

Non-reportable

In addition to undistributed corporate expenses, the results for the company's global aluminum aerosol business, beverage can manufacturing facilities in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar and investments in the company's aluminum cup business continue to be reported in other non-reportable.

Full-year results reflect higher year-over-year undistributed corporate expenses and marketing costs associated with the aluminum cup national retail launch and its return to venues and stadiums across the United States offset by stronger year-over-year performance achieved in the aluminum aerosol business and other non-reportable beverage can manufacturing facilities. Fourth quarter results reflect lower year-over-year undistributed corporate expenses driven by lower benefit costs and improved performance in the non-reportable beverage can manufacturing facilities. During the quarter, the company's global aluminum aerosol customers continued to pursue sustainable personal care packaging solutions including the company's new Infinity aluminum bottle and refillable aluminum bottles for new categories.

Outlook

"The company is well-positioned for long-term growth, cost/price recovery and increasing return of value to shareholders. Our businesses' resiliency, financial strength and ability to effectively manage the business during evolving economic environments reflects who we are and have always been. We look forward to reaping higher returns on newly commissioned investments, pursuing additional organic growth opportunities backed by long-term contracts with global strategic partners and increasing the return of value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2022," said Scott C. Morrison, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Ball is stronger than ever. Despite the adversity we and others have endured, the optimism and resiliency of our team to get packaging products out the door and missions launched into space has allowed us to perform well, take care of one another and create an even brighter future for our company. Our Drive for 10 vision, enduring culture, talented team, capital allocation discipline and strong demand for our sustainable packaging and technologies will enable our ability to replicate our strong performance for decades to come. In 2022 and beyond, we look forward to growing our cash from operations, EVA dollars, returning even more capital to our shareholders and exceeding our long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of at least 10 to 15%," Fisher said.

Forward-Looking Statements

Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings







Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

























Net sales

$ 3,674

$ 3,102

$ 13,811

$ 11,781

























Costs and expenses























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(2,981)



(2,448)



(11,085)



(9,323) Depreciation and amortization



(185)



(169)



(700)



(668) Selling, general and administrative



(122)



(162)



(593)



(525) Business consolidation and other activities



(6)



(27)



(142)



(262)





(3,294)



(2,806)



(12,520)



(10,778)

























Earnings before interest and taxes



380



296



1,291



1,003

























Interest expense



(69)



(69)



(270)



(275) Debt refinancing and other costs



(12)



-



(13)



(41) Total interest expense



(81)



(69)



(283)



(316) Earnings before taxes



299



227



1,008



687 Tax (provision) benefit



(10)



(7)



(156)



(99) Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



8



7



26



(6)

























Net earnings



297



227



878



582

























Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



-



-



-



3

























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 297

$ 227

$ 878

$ 585

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.92

$ 0.69

$ 2.69

$ 1.79 Diluted

$ 0.90

$ 0.68

$ 2.65

$ 1.76

























Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):























Basic



322,700



327,137



325,989



326,260 Diluted



328,218



333,898



331,615



332,815

Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Year Ended



December 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net earnings

$ 878

$ 582 Depreciation and amortization



700



668 Business consolidation and other activities



142



262 Deferred tax provision (benefit)



35



17 Other, net



(115)



9 Changes in working capital



120



(106) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



1,760



1,432 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures



(1,726)



(1,113) Business acquisitions



-



(69) Business dispositions



112



(17) Other, net



(25)



18 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(1,639)



(1,181) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Changes in borrowings, net



98



(262) Net issuances (purchases) of common stock



(719)



(75) Dividends



(229)



(198) Other, net



(44)



(67) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(894)



(602) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(29)



(74) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(802)



(425) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



1,381



1,806 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 579

$ 1,381

Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 563

$ 1,366 Receivables, net



2,560



1,738 Inventories, net



1,795



1,353 Other current assets



305



218 Total current assets



5,223



4,675 Property, plant and equipment, net



6,502



5,351 Goodwill



4,378



4,484 Intangible assets, net



1,688



1,883 Other assets



1,923



1,859













Total assets

$ 19,714

$ 18,252













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 15

$ 17 Payables and other accrued liabilities



5,938



4,427 Total current liabilities



5,953



4,444 Long-term debt



7,722



7,783 Other long-term liabilities



2,354



2,688 Equity



3,685



3,337













Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,714

$ 18,252

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021)

1. Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas and presented in the four reportable segments outlined below.

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, EMEA : Consists of operations in numerous countries throughout Europe, including Russia, as well as Egypt and Turkey, that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those regions.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout most of South America.

Aerospace : Consists of operations that manufacture and sell aerospace and other related products and the provision of services used in the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.

Other consists of a non-reportable operating segment (beverage packaging, other) that manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers; a non-reportable segment that manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, recloseable aluminum bottles across multiple consumer categories and slugs (aerosol packaging); a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells aluminum cups (aluminum cups); undistributed corporate expenses; intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.

On January 26, 2022, Ball sold its remaining equity method investment in Ball Metalpack to Sonoco, a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging for approximately $300 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. The carrying value of the investment was zero, therefore the proceeds, net of adjustments, will be reported as a pre-tax gain in business consolidation and other activities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of earnings. Cash proceeds will be presented in business dispositions in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

In the third quarter of 2021, Ball sold its minority-owned investment in South Korea. Consideration for the transaction was cash of $120 million, of which $110 million has been received and is presented in business dispositions within cash flows from investing activities in Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. The remaining $10 million will be received on or before December 31, 2022, and is presented in other current assets on Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021)

1. Business Segment Information (continued)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, ($ in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020























Net sales





















Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,517

$ 1,301

$ 5,856

$ 5,076 Beverage packaging, EMEA

870



768



3,509



2,945 Beverage packaging, South America

615



529



2,016



1,695 Aerospace

530



420



1,911



1,741 Reportable segment sales

3,532



3,018



13,292



11,457 Other

142



84



519



324 Net sales $ 3,674

$ 3,102

$ 13,811

$ 11,781























Comparable operating earnings





















Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 162

$ 139

$ 681

$ 683 Beverage packaging, EMEA

103



106



452



354 Beverage packaging, South America

103



107



348



280 Aerospace

54



39



169



153 Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

422



391



1,650



1,470























Other (a)

2



(29)



(65)



(55) Comparable operating earnings

424



362



1,585



1,415 Reconciling items





















Business consolidation and other activities

(6)



(27)



(142)



(262) Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(38)



(39)



(152)



(150) Earnings before interest and taxes $ 380

$ 296

$ 1,291

$ 1,003















(a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $1 million and $25 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $72 million and $58 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt – Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable costs after tax. Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements. Ball management uses Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA and Comparable EBITDA to interest expense as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021)

2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (continued)

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "FINANCIALS" tab.

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on after tax earnings is as follows:





































Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2021



2020



2021



2020































Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 297



$ 227



$ 878



$ 585 Business consolidation and other activities



6





27





142





262 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38





39





152





150 Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs, net of tax



1





-





4





31 Debt refinancing and other costs



12





-





13





41 Noncontrolling interest share of non-comparable costs, net of tax



-





-





-





1 Non-comparable tax items



(37)





(21)





(32)





(83) Comparable Net Earnings

$ 317



$ 272



$ 1,157



$ 987 Comparable diluted earnings per share

$ 0.97



$ 0.81



$ 3.49



$ 2.97

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on earnings before interest and taxes is as follows:

































Three Months Ended





Year Ended



December 31,





December 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020



2021

2020



























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 297

$ 227



$ 878

$ 585 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



-



-





-



(3) Net earnings



297



227





878



582 Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(8)



(7)





(26)



6 Tax provision (benefit)



10



7





156



99 Earnings before taxes



299



227





1,008



687 Total interest expense



81



69





283



316 Earnings before interest and taxes



380



296





1,291



1,003 Business consolidation and other activities



6



27





142



262 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38



39





152



150 Comparable Operating Earnings

$ 424

$ 362



$ 1,585

$ 1,415

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021) 2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (continued)

A summary of Comparable EBITDA and Net Debt is as follows:



Year Ended



December 31,

($ in millions, except ratios) 2021









Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation $ 878

Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

-

Net earnings

878

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax

(26)

Add: Tax provision (benefit)

156

Earnings before taxes

1,008

Add: Total interest expense

283

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

1,291

Add: Business consolidation and other activities

142

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

152

Comparable Operating Earnings

1,585

Add: Depreciation and amortization

700

Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(152)

Comparable EBITDA $ 2,133









Total interest expense $ (283)

Less: Debt refinancing and other costs

13

Interest expense $ (270)









Total debt at period end

7,737

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(563)

Net Debt

7,174









Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense (Interest Coverage)

7.9 x Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA

3.4 x

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Fourth Quarter 2021)

3. Non-Comparable Items





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

























Non-comparable items - income (expense)























Beverage packaging, North and Central America























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure costs (1)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (2) Costs incurred from climate-related disaster (2)



(4)









(4)





Individually insignificant items



(1)



(1)



(2)



(3) Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(7)



(7)



(28)



(27) Total beverage packaging, North and Central America



(12)



(8)



(34)



(32)

























Beverage packaging, EMEA























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure costs (1)



(1)



(3)



(6)



(10) Individually insignificant items



(1)



1



(1)



- Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(16)



(17)



(65)



(64) Total beverage packaging, EMEA



(18)



(19)



(72)



(74)

























Beverage packaging, South America























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure costs (1)



-



-



(4)



- Brazilian indirect taxes (3)



-



-



22



4 Individually insignificant items



(2)



2



(9)



(3) Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(13)



(13)



(55)



(55) Total beverage packaging, South America



(15)



(11)



(46)



(54)

























Other























Business consolidation and other activities























Pension settlements (4)



(5)



(18)



(135)



(120) Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements



-



-



-



(6) Goodwill impairment charges in beverage packaging, other segment



-



-



-



(62) Reversal of certain provisions in beverage packaging, other segment



-



-



-



11 Loss from sale of and subsequent adjustment to selling price of steel food and steel aerosol business



-



-



-



(15) Loss on sale of China business and related costs



-



-



-



(23) Adjustment to purchase price of aerosol business in Brazil (5)



6



-



6



- Sale of equity method investment in South Korea (6)



-



-



(5)



- Individually insignificant items



2



(8)



(4)



(33) Other non-comparable items























Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs, net of tax (7)



(1)



-



(4)



(31) Noncontrolling interest's share of non-comparable costs (income), net of tax



-



-



-



(1) Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(2)



(2)



(4)



(4) Debt extinguishment and refinance costs



(12)



-



(13)



(41) Total other



(12)



(28)



(159)



(325)

























Total business consolidation and other activities



(6)



(27)



(142)



(262) Total other non-comparable items



(51)



(39)



(169)



(223) Total non-comparable items



(57)



(66)



(311)



(485)

























Impact of U.K. tax rate change (8)



-



-



(57)



(18) Discrete non-comparable tax items (9)



18



5



14



(7) Tax effect on business consolidation and other activities



7



7



33



52 Tax effect on other non-comparable items



12



9



42



56 Total non-comparable tax items



37



21



32



83 Total non-comparable items, net of tax

$ (20)

$ (45)

$ (279)

$ (402)





(1) The company recorded charges and revisions to previous estimates for the costs of employee severance and benefits and facility shutdown costs related to plant closures and restructuring activities.



(2) The company's Bowling Green, KY, plant suffered damage when the southeastern U.S. was impacted by tornadoes in December 2021. The company recorded costs to reflect the damage to assets, less anticipated insurance receipts.



(3) Due to a favorable ruling by the Brazilian Supreme Court in 2021 in relation to ICMS "tax on tax," the company recorded a gain associated with prior year tax credits.



(4) In 2021 and 2020, the company completed the purchase of non-participating group annuity contracts for benefit obligations related to certain of the company's pension plans. These purchases of annuity contracts, together with the payment of regular lump sums in both years and a 2020 terminated vested lump sum exercise, triggered settlement accounting.



(5) The company recorded credits resulting from revisions to the estimate of contingent consideration related to the 2020 acquisition of Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda in Brazil.



(6) The company sold its minority owned equity method investment in South Korea and recognized a loss.



(7) In 2021, the company recorded credits from non-comparable items related to its equity method investment in Ball Metalpack and its share of equity method non-comparable items associated with its minority owned equity method investment in South Korea.



(8) In 2021 and 2020, the company revalued its U.K. deferred tax balances as a result of enacted increases in the U.K. tax rate.



(9) In 2021 and 2020, the company recorded tax benefits for U.S. tax losses carried back to years with a higher enacted tax rate which were partially offset by foreign exchange losses on its deferred tax balances in Brazil. In 2020, the company updated the Canadian tax impact of a prior business disposition, partially offset by tax benefits from the vesting of Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements.

