UMass Amherst Expands Student Behavioral Health Access With ProtoCall+

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On their 13th anniversary as a ProtoCall Services customer, UMass Amherst has added the full suite of products and services that comprise ProtoCall+, an integrated platform combining digital behavioral health services with ProtoCall's clinical call center. Following a stepped care approach, ProtoCall+ leverages and expands upon already existing on-campus UMass resources.

Increasing student access to mental health care at UMass Amherst

"We're challenged by finite staff and resources, increased demand, and a desire to help students via the tools they already use, like cell phone apps, to access a range of care. ProtoCall+ hits all those needs," said Dr. Amanda McEnery, Staff Psychologist at UMass Amherst. "We've been a customer of ProtoCall's call center services since 2009, so we trusted their new ProtoCall+ products to serve our students with an equally efficient and effective behavioral health resource."

The ProtoCall+ ecosystem encompasses four care solutions:

Call Center Services: a 24-hour crisis and stabilization call center

eCBT & Self Help Tools : a self-guided, interactive wellness app that uses cognitive behavioral techniques to help students navigate stress, anxiety, depression, and resilience

Global Provider Network: an online referral management service for connecting with an international network of over 8,500 off-campus therapists, prescribers, and treatment centers

Online Peer Community: a clinically moderated online peer-to-peer community where students can anonymously share their thoughts and feelings

The ProtoCall+ integrated offering supports students across the behavioral health and wellness continuum, while also allowing university staff to follow a student's progress in order to promote higher engagement rates and continuity of care.

"We wanted to shift our counseling center from a traditional model of services to a continuum-of-care approach," McEnery said. "The digital services have such potential for our students, especially during a pandemic where needs have escalated and in-person access has been limited."

Learn more about ProtoCall+ and how it helps campuses reach their students with the right level of care at the right time.

About ProtoCall Services

For 30 years, ProtoCall Services has provided 24/7 telephonic crisis intervention support for universities, colleges, community health organizations and employer benefits providers. In 2020, ProtoCall expanded its service offerings to include a digital self-help platform and a global referral management service. ProtoCall's deep clinical experience and its ability to provide seamless services across the mental health spectrum for customers and clients have made it a nationally trusted partner for ensuring access to behavioral health services.

About UMass Amherst

Located in Western Massachusetts, The University of Massachusetts Amherst was founded in 1863 as an agricultural college and is the flagship campus of the five-campus University of Massachusetts system. UMass Amherst is a top ranked, nationally-recognized teaching and research institution with a current enrollment of about 32,000 students.

