American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2021, we owned 56,077 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.
