WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS OF $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE

Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $108.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $57.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.31 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, adjusting for a net $13.7 million ($10.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.

For the full year 2021, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $398.7 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, and includes $47.1 million ($39.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.

"We are very proud of our performance for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2021, as we achieved a record level of EPS and net income on both a quarterly and full-year basis," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we have secured all regulatory approvals, we look forward to closing our merger with Sterling. The combination will form a uniquely positioned commercial bank that will further the exceptional performance Webster's stakeholders have come to expect."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Revenue of $316.9 million, an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Loan growth of 4.1 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and residential which together increased 5.0 percent.
  • Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $15.0 million with a reserve decrease of $13.7 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.35 percent, or 1.37 percent excluding $0.2 billion of PPP loans.
  • Deposit decline of $0.2 billion or 0.6 percent linked quarter, with decreases of $239.7 million in money market deposits and $94.3 million in demand deposits.
  • Charges related to merger, strategic optimization initiatives, and debt prepayments totaled $13.7 million.
  • Net interest margin of 2.73 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 54.85 percent.

"Our financial performance is the result of a broad effort across our company," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continued to generate robust loan growth, we were successful in deploying the meaningful liquidity our deposit growth generated, and measures of asset quality remained exceptionally strong. We approach our merger with Sterling with substantial momentum."

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2021, Commercial Banking had $15.2 billion in loans and leases and $9.6 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended December 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2021

2020


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$151,767

$137,291



10.5

%

Non-interest income


31,304

25,523



22.7


Operating revenue


183,071

162,814



12.4


Non-interest expense


66,263

67,989



2.5


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue


$116,808

$94,825



23.2















Percent



At December 31,


Increase/

(In millions)


2021

2020


(Decrease)

Loans and leases


$15,210

$14,573



4.4

%

Deposits


9,645

8,191



17.7


AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)


7,202

6,586



9.4


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $22.0 million to $116.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $14.5 million to $151.8 million, primarily driven by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $5.8 million to $31.3 million, driven by a gain on loan sale and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million to $66.3 million, primarily driven by lower support costs.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2021, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.4 billion in deposit balances and $3.7 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended December 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2021

2020


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$42,219

$40,495



4.3

%

Non-interest income


24,499

24,105



1.6


Operating revenue


66,718

64,600



3.3


Non-interest expense


34,155

34,750



1.7


Pre-tax, net revenue


$32,563

$29,850



9.1















Percent



At December 31,


Increase/

(Dollars in millions)


2021

2020


(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)


2,992

2,953



1.3

%









Deposits


$7,398

$7,120



3.9


Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)


3,719

2,853



30.3


Total footings


$11,117

$9,973



11.5


Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.7 million to $32.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $42.2 million, due to growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.4 million to $24.5 million, primarily due to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense decreased $0.6 million to $34.2 million, primarily due to reduced occupancy, telephone, and postage costs.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2021, Retail Banking had $7.1 billion in loans and $12.8 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended December 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2021

2020


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$93,749

$85,404



9.8

%

Non-interest income


17,323

18,064



(4.1)


Operating revenue


111,072

103,468



7.3


Non-interest expense


74,310

79,687



6.7


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue


$36,762

$23,781



54.6















Percent



At December 31,


Increase/

(In millions)


2021

2020


(Decrease)

Loans


$7,062

$7,068



(0.1)

%

Deposits


12,802

12,024



6.5


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $13.0 million to $36.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.3 million to $93.7 million, driven by deposit balance growth and lower interest paid on deposits, partially offset by lower loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $0.7 million to $17.3 million, resulting from lower mortgage banking fee income, partially offset by higher deposit service fees, loan servicing income, and credit card and merchant services fees. Non-interest expense decreased $5.4 million to $74.3 million, driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, technology and equipment, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income was $226.8 million compared to $216.9 million.
  • Net interest margin was 2.73 percent compared to 2.83 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 24 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 14 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $33.5 billion and grew by $2.6 billion, or 8.4 percent.
  • Average loans and leases totaled $21.9 billion and grew by $0.2 billion, or 0.8 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $30.1 billion and grew by $2.9 billion, or 10.7 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $15.0 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $13.7 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects a stable economic outlook and favorable credit quality trends. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $7.8 million in the prior quarter compared to a benefit of $1.0 million a year ago.
  • Net (recoveries) were $(1.2) million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.4 million a year ago. The ratio of net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.02) percent, compared to 0.02 percent in the prior quarter and 0.17 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.46 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020. Excluding $0.2 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.37 percent at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.49 percent at September 30, 2021 excluding $0.4 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 274 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 309 percent at September 30, 2021 and 214 percent at December 31, 2020.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest income was $90.1 million compared to $76.8 million, an increase of $13.3 million. This primarily reflects an increase of $12.5 million in Other primarily due to realized gains and fair value adjustments on direct investments and a gain on the sale of a commercial loan; $2.8 million in deposit service fees driven by higher levels of transactional fees across all three business lines; and $1.3 million primarily due to increased investment activity. These increases were partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in mortgage banking activities which is in line with our strategic choice to originate loans for portfolio along with lower spreads on loans originated for sale.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest expense was $189.9 million compared to $219.5 million, a decrease of $29.6 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges compared to $38.3 million of strategic initiatives a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $5.0 million driven by the benefits of our strategic initiatives partially offset by higher performance-based compensation and medical claims.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Income tax expense was $31.0 million compared to $15.1 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 20.1 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020, partially offset by the recognition of a higher level of net discrete tax benefits during the period compared to a year ago.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities, net were $10.4 billion, compared to $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 and $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $7.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $44.7 million at September 30, 2021 and $92.5 million at December 31, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $82.6 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $152.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $267.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $22.3 billion, compared to $21.6 billion at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Compared to September 30, 2021, commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $601.6 million, residential mortgages increased by $245.4 million, and commercial real estate loans increased by $80.5 million while consumer loans decreased by $52.1 million, and PPP loans decreased by $183.9 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $1.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.6 billion, and commercial real estate loans increased by $0.3 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $0.3 billion. PPP loans totaled $0.2 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.553 billion, compared to $1.987 billion in the prior quarter and $1.804 billion a year ago. In addition, $42 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $57 million in the prior quarter and $125 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans, compared to $101.8 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and $168.0 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, $60.3 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.
  • Past due loans were $21.9 million, compared to $17.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $32.9 million at December 31, 2020.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $29.8 billion, compared to $30.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and $27.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 94.0 percent, compared to 93.7 percent at September 30, 2021 and 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.6 percent, compared to 71.9 percent at September 30, 2021 and 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020.
  • Total borrowings were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, compared to 7.51 percent and 9.31 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.90 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.72 percent, compared to 11.35 percent at December 31, 2020.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $36.36 and $30.22, respectively, compared to $34.25 and $28.04, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $34.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website (www.wbst.com). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on January 20, 2022. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13725763.

Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
kmanginelli@websterbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the merger with Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)




At or for the Three Months Ended


(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2021




September 30,
2021




June 30,
2021




March 31,
2021




December 31,
2020






















Income and performance ratios:




















Net income

$

111,038



$

95,713



$

94,035



$

108,078



$

60,044


Earnings applicable to common shareholders


108,426




93,171




91,555




105,530




57,715


Earnings per diluted common share


1.20




1.03




1.01




1.17




0.64


Return on average assets


1.26

%



1.10

%



1.12

%



1.31

%



0.73

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity(non-GAAP)


16.23




14.16




14.26




16.79




9.31


Return on average common shareholders' equity


13.35




11.61




11.63




13.65




7.51


Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue


28.44




26.73




24.77




25.54




26.14






















Asset quality:




















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

301,187



$

314,922



$

307,945



$

328,351



$

359,431


Nonperforming assets


112,590




104,209




123,497




152,808




170,314


Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases


1.35

%



1.46

%



1.43

%



1.54

%



1.66

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)


(0.02)




0.02




(0.02)




0.10




0.17


Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases


0.49




0.47




0.56




0.71




0.78


Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO


0.51




0.48




0.57




0.72




0.79


Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases


274.36




309.44




255.05




218.29




213.94






















Other ratios:




















Tangible equity(non-GAAP)


8.39

%



8.12

%



8.35

%



8.30

%



8.35

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


7.97




7.71




7.91




7.85




7.90


Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)


12.32




12.39




12.30




12.55




11.99


Total risk-based capital (a)


13.64




13.79




13.70




14.08




13.59


Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)


11.72




11.77




11.66




11.89




11.35


Shareholders' equity / total assets


9.85




9.57




9.86




9.84




9.92


Net interest margin


2.73




2.80




2.82




2.92




2.83


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


54.85




54.84




56.64




58.46




60.27






















Equity and share related:




















Common equity

$

3,293,288



$

3,241,152



$

3,184,668



$

3,127,891



$

3,089,588


Book value per common share


36.36




35.78




35.15




34.60




34.25


Tangible book value per common share(non-GAAP)


30.22




29.63




28.99




28.41




28.04


Common stock closing price


55.84




54.46




53.34




55.11




42.15


Dividends declared per common share


0.40




0.40




0.40




0.40




0.40


Common shares issued and outstanding


90,584




90,588




90,594




90,410




90,199


Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic


90,052




90,038




90,027




89,809




89,645


Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


90,284




90,232




90,221




90,108




89,915



(a) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts for all periods presented exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)


December 31,
2021




September 30,
2021




December 31,
2020

Assets:











Cash and due from banks

$

137,385



$

161,369



$

193,501

Interest-bearing deposits


324,185




2,442,790




69,603

Securities:











Available for sale


4,234,854




3,410,443




3,326,776

Held to maturity, net


6,198,125




5,986,308




5,567,889

Total securities, net


10,432,979




9,396,751




8,894,665

Loans held for sale


4,694




24,969




14,012

Loans and Leases:











Commercial


8,576,786




8,159,127




8,577,898

Commercial real estate


6,603,180




6,522,679




6,322,637

Residential mortgages


5,412,905




5,167,527




4,782,016

Consumer


1,678,858




1,731,002




1,958,664

Total loans and leases


22,271,729




21,580,335




21,641,215

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(301,187)




(314,922)




(359,431)

Loans and leases, net


21,970,542




21,265,413




21,281,784

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock


71,836




75,936




77,594

Premises and equipment, net


204,557




209,573




226,743

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


556,242




557,360




560,756

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies


572,305




572,368




564,195

Deferred tax asset, net


109,405




96,489




81,286

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


531,469




571,240




626,551

Total Assets

$

34,915,599



$

35,374,258



$

32,590,690












Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:











Deposits:











Demand

$

7,060,488



$

7,154,835



$

6,155,592

Health savings accounts


7,397,582




7,329,405




7,120,017

Interest-bearing checking


4,182,497




4,181,825




3,652,763

Money market


3,718,953




3,958,700




2,940,215

Savings


5,689,739




5,517,189




4,979,031

Certificates of deposit


1,797,770




1,884,373




2,487,818

Total deposits


29,847,029




30,026,327




27,335,436

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


674,896




655,871




995,355

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


10,997




113,334




133,164

Long-term debt


562,931




564,114




567,663

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


381,421




628,423




324,447

Total liabilities


31,477,274




31,988,069




29,356,065

Preferred stock


145,037




145,037




145,037

Common shareholders' equity


3,293,288




3,241,152




3,089,588

Total shareholders' equity


3,438,325




3,386,189




3,234,625

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

34,915,599



$

35,374,258



$

32,590,690

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,




Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2021




2020




2021




2020

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

189,985



$

189,010



$

762,713



$

789,719

Interest and dividends on securities


45,990




46,874




179,885




211,561

Loans held for sale


45




181




246




769

Total interest income


236,020




236,065




942,844




1,002,049

Interest expense:















Deposits


4,027




8,651




20,131




67,897

Borrowings


5,211




10,485




21,624




42,759

Total interest expense


9,238




19,136




41,755




110,656

Net interest income


226,782




216,929




901,089




891,393

Provision for credit losses


(15,000)




(1,000)




(54,500)




137,750

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses


241,782




217,929




955,589




753,643

Non-interest income:















Deposit service fees


40,544




38,345




162,710




156,032

Loan and lease related fees


9,602




9,095




36,658




29,127

Wealth and investment services


10,111




8,820




39,586




32,916

Mortgage banking activities


733




4,110




6,219




18,295

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies


3,627




3,662




14,429




14,561

Gain on investment securities, net


-




-




-




8

Other income


25,521




12,731




63,770




34,338

Total non-interest income


90,138




76,763




323,372




285,277

Non-interest expense:















Compensation and benefits


109,283




122,754




419,989




428,391

Occupancy


13,256




28,024




55,346




71,029

Technology and equipment


28,750




29,122




112,831




112,273

Marketing


2,599




3,485




12,051




14,125

Professional and outside services


9,360




11,380




47,235




32,424

Intangible assets amortization


1,118




1,147




4,513




4,160

Loan workout expenses


244




261




1,168




1,758

Deposit insurance


4,234




4,372




15,794




18,316

Other expenses


21,009




18,985




76,173




76,470

Total non-interest expense


189,853




219,530




745,100




758,946

Income before income taxes


142,067




75,162




533,861




279,974

Income tax expense


31,029




15,118




124,997




59,353

Net income


111,038




60,044




408,864




220,621

Preferred stock dividends and other


(2,612)




(2,329)




(10,177)




(9,147)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

108,426



$

57,715



$

398,687



$

211,474
















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


90,284




89,915




90,206




90,151
















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$

1.20



$

0.64



$

4.43



$

2.35

Diluted


1.20




0.64




4.42




2.35

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2021




September 30,
2021




June 30,
2021




March 31,
2021




December 31,
2020

Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

189,985



$

196,273



$

185,919



$

190,536



$

189,010

Interest and dividends on securities


45,990




43,362




45,586




44,947




46,874

Loans held for sale


45




57




53




91




181

Total interest income


236,020




239,692




231,558




235,574




236,065

Interest expense:



















Deposits


4,027




4,571




5,094




6,439




8,651

Borrowings


5,211




5,430




5,612




5,371




10,485

Total interest expense


9,238




10,001




10,706




11,810




19,136

Net interest income


226,782




229,691




220,852




223,764




216,929

Provision for credit losses


(15,000)




7,750




(21,500)




(25,750)




(1,000)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses


241,782




221,941




242,352




249,514




217,929

Non-interest income:



















Deposit service fees


40,544




40,258




41,439




40,469




38,345

Loan and lease related fees


9,602




10,881




7,862




8,313




9,095

Wealth and investment services


10,111




9,985




10,087




9,403




8,820

Mortgage banking activities


733




1,525




1,319




2,642




4,110

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies


3,627




3,666




3,603




3,533




3,662

Other income


25,521




17,460




8,392




12,397




12,731

Total non-interest income


90,138




83,775




72,702




76,757




76,763

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits


109,283




105,352




97,754




107,600




122,754

Occupancy


13,256




12,430




14,010




15,650




28,024

Technology and equipment


28,750




28,441




27,124




28,516




29,122

Marketing


2,599




3,721




3,227




2,504




3,485

Professional and outside services


9,360




7,074




21,025




9,776




11,380

Intangible assets amortization


1,118




1,124




1,132




1,139




1,147

Loan workout expenses


244




203




327




394




261

Deposit insurance


4,234




3,855




3,749




3,956




4,372

Other expenses


21,009




18,037




18,680




18,447




18,985

Total non-interest expense


189,853




180,237




187,028




187,982




219,530

Income before income taxes


142,067




125,479




128,026




138,289




75,162

Income tax expense


31,029




29,766




33,991




30,211




15,118

Net income


111,038




95,713




94,035




108,078




60,044

Preferred stock dividends and other


(2,612)




(2,542)




(2,480)




(2,548)




(2,329)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

108,426



$

93,171



$

91,555



$

105,530



$

57,715




















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


90,284




90,232




90,221




90,108




89,915




















Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$

1.20



$

1.03



$

1.02



$

1.18



$

0.64

Diluted


1.20




1.03




1.01




1.17




0.64

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31,




2021








2020


(Dollars in thousands)


Average balance




Interest




Yield/rate








Average balance



Interest


Yield/rate


Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans and leases

$

21,902,101



$

190,698




3.43

%






$

21,729,250


$

189,829


3.44

%

Investment securities (a)


10,267,103




46,903




1.89








8,923,336



48,124


2.22


Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock


72,972




315




1.71








85,535



484


2.25


Interest-bearing deposits (b)


1,214,479




456




0.15








102,011



24


0.09


Loans held for sale


8,302




45




2.15








25,777



181


2.80


Total interest-earning assets


33,464,957



$

238,417




2.84

%







30,865,909


$

238,642


3.08

%

Non-interest-earning assets


1,915,632
















2,000,217







Total Assets

$

35,380,589















$

32,866,126
































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$

7,185,323



$

-




-

%






$

6,213,119


$

-


-

%

Health savings accounts


7,320,585




1,057




0.06








7,012,813



1,557


0.09


Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings


13,627,473




1,819




0.05








11,469,937



2,400


0.08


Certificates of deposit


1,985,900




1,151




0.23








2,519,845



4,694


0.74


Total deposits


30,119,281




4,027




0.05








27,215,714



8,651


0.13



























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


604,555




824




0.53








1,073,014



623


0.23


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


38,810




169




1.71








313,354



5,622


7.02


Long-term debt (a)


563,505




4,218




3.22








568,237



4,240


3.24


Total borrowings


1,206,870




5,211




1.78








1,954,605



10,485


2.17


Total interest-bearing liabilities


31,326,151



$

9,238




0.12

%







29,170,319


$

19,136


0.26

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities


642,527
















456,586







Total liabilities


31,968,678
















29,626,905
































Preferred stock


145,037
















145,037







Common shareholders' equity


3,266,874
















3,094,184







Total shareholders' equity


3,411,911
















3,239,221







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

35,380,589















$

32,866,126







Tax-equivalent net interest income






229,179















219,506




Less: tax-equivalent adjustments






(2,397)















(2,577)




Net interest income





$

226,782














$

216,929




Net interest margin










2.73

%












2.83

%


(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsetttled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)




Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2021








2020


(Dollars in thousands)


Average balance




Interest




Yield/rate








Average balance



Interest


Yield/rate


Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans and leases

$

21,584,872



$

765,682




3.55

%






$

21,385,702


$

792,929


3.71

%

Investment securities (a)


9,228,743




183,630




2.03








8,647,322



215,151


2.56


Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock


76,015




1,224




1.61








102,943



3,200


3.11


Interest-bearing deposits(b)


1,379,081




1,875




0.14








93,011



246


0.26


Loans held for sale


10,705




246




2.30








25,902



769


2.97


Total interest-earning assets


32,279,416



$

952,657




2.97

%







30,254,880


$

1,012,295


3.37

%

Non-interest-earning assets


1,955,330
















2,012,900







Total Assets

$

34,234,746















$

32,267,780
































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$

6,897,464



$

-




-

%






$

5,698,399


$

-


-

%

Health savings accounts


7,390,702




5,777




0.08








6,893,996



9,530


0.14


Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings


12,843,843




6,936




0.05








10,689,634



25,248


0.24


Certificates of deposit


2,105,809




7,418




0.35








2,760,561



33,119


1.20


Total deposits


29,237,818




20,131




0.07








26,042,590



67,897


0.26



























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


543,286




3,040




0.56








1,292,571



5,941


0.46


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


108,216




1,708




1.58








730,125



18,767


2.57


Long-term debt (a)


565,271




16,876




3.22








564,919



18,051


3.45


Total borrowings


1,216,773




21,624




1.84








2,587,615



42,759


1.68


Total interest-bearing liabilities


30,454,591



$

41,755




0.14

%







28,630,205


$

110,656


0.39

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities


441,391
















439,084







Total liabilities


30,895,982
















29,069,289
































Preferred stock


145,037
















145,037







Common shareholders' equity


3,193,727
















3,053,454







Total shareholders' equity


3,338,764
















3,198,491







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

34,234,746















$

32,267,780







Tax-equivalent net interest income






910,902















901,639




Less: tax-equivalent adjustments






(9,813)















(10,246)




Net interest income





$

901,089














$

891,393




Net interest margin










2.84

%












3.00

%


(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsettled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2021




September 30,
2021




June 30,
2021




March 31,
2021




December 31,
2020

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,509,538



$

7,172,345



$

7,473,758



$

7,530,066



$

7,687,300

Asset-based lending


1,067,248




986,782




943,961




907,421




890,598

Commercial real estate


6,603,180




6,522,679




6,410,672




6,338,056




6,322,637

Residential mortgages


5,412,905




5,167,527




4,856,302




4,668,945




4,782,016

Consumer


1,678,858




1,731,002




1,790,308




1,856,895




1,958,664

Total Loan and Lease Balances


22,271,729




21,580,335




21,475,001




21,301,383




21,641,215

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(301,187)




(314,922)




(307,945)




(328,351)




(359,431)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,970,542



$

21,265,413



$

21,167,056



$

20,973,032



$

21,281,784




















Loan and Lease Balances (average):



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,304,985



$

7,280,258



$

7,545,398



$

7,650,367



$

7,662,828

Asset-based lending


1,010,874




956,535




937,580




896,093




874,221

Commercial real estate


6,575,865




6,510,100




6,365,830




6,303,765




6,363,776

Residential mortgages


5,309,127




5,036,329




4,738,859




4,720,703




4,821,199

Consumer


1,701,250




1,755,291




1,825,772




1,910,392




2,007,226

Total Loan and Lease Balances


21,902,101




21,538,513




21,413,439




21,481,320




21,729,250

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(317,848)




(308,279)




(332,522)




(364,358)




(375,080)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,584,253



$

21,230,234



$

21,080,917



$

21,116,962



$

21,354,170

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2021




September 30,
2021




June 30,
2021




March 31,
2021




December 31,
2020

Nonperforming loans and leases:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

63,553



$

40,774



$

57,831



$

60,103



$

71,499

Asset-based lending


2,114




2,139




2,403




2,430




2,622

Commercial real estate


5,058




15,972




12,687




13,743




21,222

Residential mortgages


15,591




19,327




21,467




42,708




41,033

Consumer 


23,462




23,558




26,353




31,437




31,629

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

109,778



$

101,770



$

120,741



$

150,421



$

168,005




















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

-



$

-



$

-



$

102



$

175

Residential mortgages


2,276




1,759




1,934




1,695




1,544

Consumer


536




680




822




590




590

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,812



$

2,439



$

2,756



$

2,387



$

2,309

Total nonperforming assets

$

112,590



$

104,209



$

123,497



$

152,808



$

170,314


Past due 30-89 days:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

9,340



$

5,537



$

3,154



$

7,395



$

8,918

Asset-based lending


-




-




-




-




1,175

Commercial real estate


921




821




1,679




699




3,003

Residential mortgages


3,561




3,447




4,690




5,241




10,623

Consumer


5,576




7,158




8,829




7,036




8,720

Total past due 30-89 days


19,398




16,963




18,352




20,371




32,439

Past due 90 days or more and accruing


2,507




107




25




50




445

Total past due loans and leases

$

21,905



$

17,070



$

18,377



$

20,421



$

32,884

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2021




September 30,
2021




June 30,
2021




March 31,
2021




December 31,
2020

Beginning balance

$

314,922



$

307,945



$

328,351



$

359,431



$

369,811

Provision


(14,980)




7,898




(21,574)




(25,759)




(992)

Charge-offs:



















Commercial non-mortgage


708




1,706




431




1,164




7,876

Commercial real estate


91




17




163




5,157




688

Residential mortgages


35




88




1,105




380




105

Consumer


1,347




1,965




1,703




2,594




2,673

Total charge-offs


2,181




3,776




3,402




9,295




11,342

Recoveries:



















Commercial non-mortgage


159




137




824




209




232

Asset-based lending


21




-




2




1,424




33

Commercial real estate


927




5




10




3




3

Residential mortgages


145




672




782




1,158




190

Consumer


2,174




2,041




2,952




1,180




1,496

Total recoveries


3,426




2,855




4,570




3,974




1,954

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)


(1,245)




921




(1,168)




5,321




9,388

Ending balance

$

301,187



$

314,922



$

307,945



$

328,351



$

359,431

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.




















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.




At or for the Three Months Ended


(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2021




September 30,
2021




June 30,
2021




March 31,
2021




December 31,
2020


Efficiency ratio:




















Non-interest expense

$

189,853



$

180,237



$

187,028



$

187,982



$

219,530


Less: Foreclosed property activity


(347)




(142)




(137)




91




(836)


Intangible assets amortization


1,118




1,124




1,132




1,139




1,147


Strategic initiatives


600




(4,011)




1,138




9,441




38,265


Merger related


10,560




9,847




17,047




-




-


Debt prepayment costs


2,526




-




-




-




-


Non-interest expense

$

175,396



$

173,419



$

167,848



$

177,311



$

180,954


Net interest income

$

226,782



$

229,691



$

220,852



$

223,764



$

216,929


Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment


2,397




2,434




2,487




2,495




2,577


Non-interest income


90,138




83,775




72,702




76,757




76,763


Other


431




327




309




277




291


Loss on hedge terminations


-




-




-




-




3,680


Income

$

319,748



$

316,227



$

296,350



$

303,293



$

300,240


Efficiency ratio


54.85

%



54.84

%



56.64

%



58.46

%



60.27

%





















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:




















Net income 

$

111,038



$

95,713



$

94,035



$

108,078



$

60,044


Less: Preferred stock dividends


1,969




1,968




1,969




1,969




1,969


Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected


883




888




894




900




906


Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization

$

109,952



$

94,633



$

92,960



$

107,009



$

58,981


Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis

$

439,808



$

378,532



$

371,840



$

428,036



$

235,924


Average shareholders' equity

$

3,411,911



$

3,375,401



$

3,311,406



$

3,254,203



$

3,239,221


Less: Average preferred stock


145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037


Average goodwill and other intangible assets


556,784




557,902




559,032




560,173




561,303


Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,710,090



$

2,672,462



$

2,607,337



$

2,548,993



$

2,532,881


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity


16.23

%



14.16

%



14.26

%



16.79

%



9.31

%





















Tangible equity:




















Shareholders' equity

$

3,438,325



$

3,386,189



$

3,329,705



$

3,272,928



$

3,234,625


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


556,242




557,360




558,485




559,617




560,756


Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,882,083



$

2,828,829



$

2,771,220



$

2,713,311



$

2,673,869


Total assets

$

34,915,599



$

35,374,258



$

33,753,752



$

33,259,037



$

32,590,690


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


556,242




557,360




558,485




559,617




560,756


Tangible assets

$

34,359,357



$

34,816,898



$

33,195,267



$

32,699,420



$

32,029,934


Tangible equity


8.39

%



8.12

%



8.35

%



8.30

%



8.35

%





















Tangible common equity:




















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,882,083



$

2,828,829



$

2,771,220



$

2,713,311



$

2,673,869


Less: Preferred stock


145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037




145,037


Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,737,046



$

2,683,792



$

2,626,183



$

2,568,274



$

2,528,832


Tangible assets

$

34,359,357



$

34,816,898



$

33,195,267



$

32,699,420



$

32,029,934


Tangible common equity


7.97

%



7.71

%



7.91

%



7.85

%



7.90

%





















Tangible book value per common share:




















Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,737,046



$

2,683,792



$

2,626,183



$

2,568,274



$

2,528,832


Common shares outstanding


90,584




90,588




90,594




90,410




90,199


Tangible book value per common share

$

30.22



$

29.63



$

28.99



$

28.41



$

28.04






















Core deposits:




















Total deposits

$

29,847,029



$

30,026,327



$

28,846,966



$

28,481,834



$

27,335,436


Less: Certificates of deposit


1,797,770




1,884,373




2,014,544




2,234,133




2,487,818


Core deposits

$

28,049,259



$

28,141,954



$

26,832,422



$

26,247,701



$

24,847,618


(In millions, except per share data)











GAAP earnings adjusted for one-time charges:












Three months ended December 31, 2021



Pre-Tax Income




Earnings Applicable to
Common Shareholders




Diluted EPS

Reported (GAAP)

$

142.1



$

108.4



$

1.20

Strategic initiatives


0.6




0.4




-

Merger related


10.6




7.8




0.09

Debt prepayment costs


2.5




1.9




0.02

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

155.8



$

118.5



$

1.31

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-of-1-20-per-diluted-share-301464471.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.