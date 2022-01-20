Immunovia appoints Philipp Mathieu as Acting CEO

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) announces that Philipp Mathieu has been appointed acting CEO and President with immediate effect. The search for a permanent CEO continues, as previously communicated.

Philipp Mathieu has extensive experience as an adviser on corporate strategy, M&A and capital markets transactions to healthcare and life sciences companies, both in Europe and in the US. He has also held leadership positions in the financial sector and has extensive proficiency as an investor. The Board has entrusted him to rapidly advance the strategic priorities of the company, while it rolls out its pioneering IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the US.

"The appointment of Philipp as acting CEO ensures that we maintain our strategic momentum. I am pleased to welcome Philipp whose experience both in Europe and the US will be a valuable addition to the company. He possesses the qualifications and experience which Immunovia needs at present, and I look forward to working closely with him to realize the next phase of development of Immunovia", says Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Immunovia.

For more information, please contact:

Carl Borrebaeck

Chairman of the Board

+46 70 821 83 30

carl.borrebaeck@immun.lth.se

Tobias Bülow

Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+46 736 36 35 74

tobias.bulow@immunovia.com

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET January 20, 2022.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

