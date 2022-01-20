Community Nights and Virtual Family Fun Mark Week of School Choice Awareness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Pine Bluff to Little Rock, online and in-person, parents, students, educators, and community leaders are getting creative to bring school choice information, and school spirit, to Arkansans.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Family events will include a virtual escape room, a military family virtual town hall and a community night in both Little Rock and Pine Bluff. In addition, school choice supporters and schools around the state will participate in a "Wear Yellow Day" on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

These events are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

In January 2020, the Arkansas School Choice Week rally drew nearly 2,000 community members. Although an in-person rally has not been possible since then due to COVID, The Reform Alliance will continue to celebrate with students all across the state by delivering free School Choice Week celebration supplies and inviting them to take part in the virtual escape room and art night events.

"School Choice Week is the perfect time to celebrate the innovative solutions that schools and communities have developed to help students continue learning during the pandemic," said Emmy Henley, managing director of The Reform Alliance. "It's also the perfect time to share resources for students and families who need additional education options."

These celebrations are planned by The Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational opportunities and providing a quality education for all students.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week