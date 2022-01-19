Southfield Capital Announces Jason Perlroth as Principal and Head of Business Development

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Jason Perlroth has joined as a Principal and Head of Business Development. He will be responsible for leading the deal origination efforts at Southfield Capital, assessing investment opportunities, and overseeing the marketing and communication activities.
"We're delighted to welcome Jason to the Southfield Capital team. He brings a deep expertise, unique perspective and robust network that complements our team and will be a valuable asset to our firm," said Andy Cook, Partner with Southfield Capital.
Jason brings nearly 20 years of private equity and investing experience. Most recently, he was a Principal and the head of business development at BHMS Investments, where he oversaw the sourcing and evaluation of investment opportunities, as well as managed the firm's external relationships which included lenders for acquisition and portfolio company debt financing needs. Previously, Jason was a founding employee and executive at Sutton Place Strategies, where he was integral to the firm's growth. He also co-founded Grand Run Capital, a commercial real estate private equity independent sponsor. Earlier in his career, Jason held positions at American Capital, Greenwich Associates and Moore Capital Management.
Jason holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance with honors from Quinnipiac University. He is a member of the Finance Committee for the nonprofit arts organization Pentacle (DanceWorks, Inc.) and serves on the Quinnipiac University School of Business Dean's Advisory Council. Jason resides in Manhattan with his wife.
"Southfield Capital has built a differentiated platform and has a thoughtful approach to building partnerships. I'm excited to be a part of the team," added Perlroth.
About Southfield Capital
Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.
