High-Growth Frozen Food Brand Real Good Foods' Nutritious Enchiladas are Now Available in All Costco Regions Across the U.S.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced its best-selling, nutritious Grande Chicken Enchiladas are now available in all Costco regions beginning on January 22.

High-Growth Real Good Foods' Nutritious Enchiladas are Now Available in All Costco Regions Across the U.S.

Our Enchilada platform is made 100% Grain Free, and with a much different macronutrient profile than others available on the market. With only 2g net carbs and 20g protein per serving, Real Good Foods Grande Chicken Enchiladas are nutrient dense and made from real food ingredients that you can feel good about eating. Instead of using processed flours or grains, Real Good Foods utilizes an antibiotic free chicken breast tortilla to produce a delicious meal that is low in carbs and sugar.

"We are extremely proud to enhance our already strong partnership with Costco to expand distribution of our Grande Chicken Enchiladas into all regions in the United States," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious enchilada entrée has a limited amount of carbs and is 100% grain free. Through our expansion with Costco, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Costco shoppers looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle."

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious foods—lower in carbohydrates, high in protein, grain free and made from real ingredients—more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and in turn improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions, with availability in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website, or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 400,000 followers.

