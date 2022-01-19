CP named top performing freight transportation company on Corporate Knights 2022 Global 100 Index

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce that, for the first time, it has been included on the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, an annual ranking of the most sustainable corporations in the world. CP ranked 34th overall on the 2022 index and was the top performing freight transportation company evaluated globally.

"We are honored to be recognized by Corporate Knights as a global leader in sustainability and the top-ranked company in the freight transportation sector," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be a sustainably-driven company and industry leader, and know there is more work to be done on our journey. We will continue to challenge ourselves to look for innovative approaches to advance our sustainability performance."

The Corporate Knights global ranking evaluated 6,914 companies worldwide on up to 24 quantitative key performance indicators, weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile. Performance indicators covered topics including clean revenue and investment, resource management, emissions, health and safety, diversity and workforce management.

CP's ranking stems from a long-term organizational commitment to continuous improvement related to sustainability performance. The company recently released its 2020 corporate sustainability report highlighting its successes and achievements toward being a sustainably driven railroad. CP's leadership in sustainability was recognized by several organizations in 2021. CP received a leadership level score of A- for climate disclosure from CDP and was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the second year in a row.

For more information about CP's sustainability initiatives, visit sustainability.cpr.ca.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

View original content:

SOURCE Canadian Pacific