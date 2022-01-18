Sophia Velastegui Joins Aptiv to Accelerate the Software-Defined Future of Mobility

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the sustainable future of mobility, today announced Sophia Velastegui will be joining the company as its Chief Product Officer. In this role, Sophia will leverage her expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), software architecture, and product development for technology leaders such as Microsoft, Google, and Apple to expand and commercialize Aptiv's unique brain and nervous systems portfolio – accelerating growth opportunities for Aptiv with an industry first, complex automotive software system that minimizes cost and maximizes flexibility.

"The early moves Aptiv made to align our portfolio to the safe, green, connected megatrends taking place today has put us in a position of strength," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. "Aptiv will continue to drive industry trends, and solve our customers' toughest challenges, with innovation led by trailblazers such as Sophia. With her expertise and the talented team of engineers she leads, Aptiv will continue to accelerate the industry and society's transition to a software-defined future."

A widely recognized technology industry leader and AI expert, Sophia brings more than 20 years of experience at Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Applied Materials. She joins Aptiv from Microsoft, where she served as the Chief Technology Officer of Artificial Intelligence and Product Head of Power Apps Edge within their Business Application Group and General Manager, responsible for the development of Microsoft's AI and Search products.

"The next wave of growth for automotive will come from the software-defined vehicle," said Sophia Velastegui, Chief Product Officer at Aptiv. "I am excited to join Aptiv at this pivotal moment. I truly believe Aptiv is uniquely positioned to deliver the turnkey, trusted software platform and AI-driven solutions OEMs need to rapidly scale innovation and deliver the safe, reliable, and intelligently-connected user experience consumers want."

Before joining Microsoft, Sophia headed Google/Nest's Silicon and Architecture Roadmap team where she scaled the organization from start-up to growth business unit following the Google acquisition. She also led Apple's Platform Architecture "Think Tank" Program, leveraging AI and machine learning across all of Apple's advanced technology platforms. In addition, Sophia has held various technology and product development roles at Doppler Labs, ETM and Applied Materials.

Sophia holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. She currently serves on Blackline's Board of Directors, on Georgia Tech's College of Engineering board, and is Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council.

