Largest Study to Date on COVID19 Pregnancy Outcomes Published in American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 PRNewswire/ -- Newly published today in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology is the largest study performed thus far on the effect of the COVID19 virus in pregnancy. This was the largest study ever performed including 42754 pregnant women infected with the COVID19 virus during pregnancy. Using the latest data, the study was able to identify a strong connection between COVID infection and preterm delivery as well as an increased risk of cesarean section. A second finding of the study was that the staggeringly high death rate among mothers infected by the 2003 SARS pandemic and the 2012 MERS pandemic is not seen in the COVID19 pandemic. This information can be extremely valuable to doctors battling COVID in pregnant mothers. The study was led by Dr. Greg Marchand of the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery, and was a cooperative venture with Dr. Katelyn Sainz of Tucson Medical Center, department of Pediatrics.

Greg J. Marchand MD, FACS, FACOG, FICS, Accredited Master Surgeon, ABOG Certified in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery

"In the largest study to date, a strong connection between COVID19 infection in pregnancy and preterm birth is seen."

The full text of this critically important study can be found at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666577821000472

