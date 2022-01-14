ISHLT Opens Registration for ISHLT2022 Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) will host its 42nd Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions on 27-30 April, 2022. Attendees will meet in-person in Boston, MA USA, and the event will include educational content spanning the breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease. Virtual access to selected education will also be available.

"This year's ISHLT Annual Meeting promises to be one of our best conferences ever, offering a wide range of topics on advanced heart and lung disease," says Laurie Snyder, MD, MHS, ISHLT 2022 Scientific Program Chair. "Our plenaries include high impact scientific abstracts, inspirational keynote speakers and our Lifetime Award recipient, Dr. Hannah Valantine. The symposia include state of the art presentations and controversial topic debates as submitted by our members."

Attendees of the meeting will be immersed in educational content covering the latest clinical advances, basic science research, and innovative technologies relevant to advanced cardiothoracic disease.

"With over 1,400 scientific abstracts submitted, our scientific sessions represent the breadth and cutting-edge science of our field," says Dr. Snyder. "We welcome you to join colleagues in Boston, either in person or virtually, to learn and share in our ISHLT community." The scientific program is available to browse and review at the Annual Meeting website.

"On behalf of the ISHLT Board of Directors, we are looking forward to engaging with the worldwide ISHLT community at the upcoming Annual Meeting," says ISHLT President Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, MPH. "Whether you join the meeting in person or virtually, you'll experience carefully curated cutting-edge science and education that will move our field forward. I'm particularly excited for the opportunity to create discussion and spark collaboration, especially since the ISHLT community has not met in person since 2019."

For more information about ISHLT2022, and to register for the event, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2022.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical circulatory support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

