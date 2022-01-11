GovCon Plateau GRP Selects Unanet for ERP

DULLES, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that Plateau GRP, a growing and successful GovCon serving a variety of federal and state agencies including the Dept. of Defense, the EPA, and OSHA, has chosen Unanet ERP GovCon. Using Unanet, Plateau GRP will have one unified platform that offers greater visibility and insights into its complex IT, data science and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

Plateau GRP's journey from small I.T. solution provider to large-scale systems integrator with over 200 people in five offices is a testament to the hard work and rigorous attention to detail of the original founders. In their early days, the team members were able to individually manage profit & loss, project details and accounting through spreadsheets and simple off-the-shelf software. But as the company grew to one of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies in the nation, it was taking on more projects, people and complexities.

"Early on we could be de-centralized, but given our rapid growth, we need a more robust system to help us access and assign skills, resources, budgets and more to each varied and multi-layered project," said Jay Doraiswamy, Chief Operating Officer of Plateau GRP. "Unanet offers the unified platform that will give us reports and comprehensive insights into our entire business."

Plateau GRP evaluated several ERP solutions including some of the largest names in the industry. In the end, they determined Unanet had the ease-of-use and sophistication that would offer its team the best functionality. Additionally Unanet offered a seamless transition, without major job disruptions or lost productivity. Unanet also offered the most modern, clean user interface and experience.

Plateau GRP plans to implement Unanet in Q1 2022. To learn more about Unanet ERP for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Plateau Group

Plateau GRP provides innovative and agile IT solutions to customer challenges. Plateau has developed industry-leading product solutions and services to address Environmental, Safety, and Occupational Health (ESOH) and Sustainability needs, for both Government and Commercial Customers. Plateau's current suite of applications has been designed for environmental compliance, environmental management systems (EMS), energy and sustainability.

