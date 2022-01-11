EasyWay Named Best Contactless Check-in Solution in the 2022 HotelTechAwards for the Second Time in a Row

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to share that EasyWay has been named 2022's #1 Contactless Check-in Solution, #2 Guest Messaging Software, #2 Upselling Software, and #3 Live Chat & Chatbot by Hotel Tech Report . This is the second year in a row that EasyWay finished in first place for contactless check-in solution and was a finalist in the most important guest experience categories at HotelTechAwards.

Each month, more than 169,000 hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

"EasyWay customers rate the platform highly across the board for key attributes such as usability, return on investment and customer support. Hotels looking for a central guest communications platform that facilitates key functionality like upselling, contactless check in and guest requests can find a one stop solution with EasyWay. Customers on Hotel Tech Report specifically rave about the platform's ease of use which is a critical aspect of software being used in a complex fast paced environment like hospitality. It is especially important since our industry suffers from labor shortages and high turnover where new users are constantly being added to the platform at any given hotel," says Hotel Tech Report CEO Jordan Hollander.

Reviews from verified users of EasyWay highlight features like the proactive and automatic omni-channel guest communication via messaging apps, the high level of personalization in every aspect of the system, the constant product development, and their excellent customer support. Customers also gave EasyWay glowing reviews for a significant increase in incremental sales and high conversion rates across all categories - Online Check-in, Upselling, Guest Messaging, and Live Chat & Chatbots.

"We use EasyWay for online check-in, notifications, upgrades, chatbots and food and beverage menus. We have seen a 48% increase in sales in the last year."- from a boutique hotel in Tel-Aviv

"Choosing EasyWay was the best business decision I have ever made. It is constantly exceeding my expectations. It has boosted our revenue, staff efficiency and guest satisfaction" - Narine Davtyan, GM of Nova Hotel Yerevan

"It significantly improves the guest journey. The communication with the guest is greater and closer than ever before. This is how it should be and how it will be in the future." - Zeev Rosenberg, Amano Group

"The authentic voice of the customer decides the winners of the annual HotelTechAwards - ranking hotel software solutions based on users' experience in buying, implementing and using those solutions," said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. "We're thrilled to highlight the value that the world's leading software solutions deliver to their customers. By building a platform around the voice of the people actually using these hotel tech solutions, we're able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust. Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it's based on data."

The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

ABOUT EASYWAY

EasyWay is an end-to-end contactless guest journey platform enabling hotels to digitise and personalise the entire guest journey. Hotels can curate innovative, highly convenient, and safe guest experiences while benefiting from new revenue streams, increased operational efficiency, and improved guest engagement.

The Tel Aviv-based hotel technology platform enables hotels to automatically engage with guests via their preferred channel of communication to increase the bottom line. The EasyWay platform instantly connects with guests over WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, and more in over 100 languages, providing two-way immediate translation.

ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT

HotelTechReport.com helps 170k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape. We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind. Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.

View original content:

SOURCE EasyWay