Virender Sehwag joins cricket NFT universe with Rario

NEW DELHI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Indian opening batsman and World Cup winning icon Virender Sehwag becomes the latest cricketing star to join the NFT bandwagon, as he signs on with leading cricket NFT platform Rario. Rario, the world's first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform, enables fans to buy and trade NFTs of their favourite cricketers and international leagues. The partnership gives Rario the exclusive opportunity to leverage the legendary batsman's finest cricketing moments in the form of NFTs.

Speaking about the partnership, Virender Sehwag said, "During my playing days, I always tried to think out of the box and come up with innovative solutions to improve my performance on the field and engage with my fans. This is why I am thrilled to join this journey with Rario, which is set to change the way fans interact with cricket. Until a few years ago, one couldn't have imagined it would be possible for fans to do more than watch the game from the stands or on television. With NFTs, they can participate and own historical moments in cricket, which is incredible. I believe this is a great step for me to be closer to my fans."

Rario Co-founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said, "Virender Sehwag is undoubtedly a legend of the game and it is a matter of immense pride for us to have him represent Rario officially. We all have memories of Viru's mega innings of 200s and 300s and I doubt any of us have seen a more fluent player in our lifetime. With this partnership, we will be exclusively launching Virender Sehwag's NFT videos, cards and memorabilia - must-haves for his millions of fans and followers. We are entering a new era of cricket fandom and digital cricket entertainment and we are excited to see Virender Sehwag leading from the front in this evolution as he did with his bat."

Based on blockchain technology, these NFTs give fans a chance to claim ownership over their favourite pieces of cricket history in a tangible and verifiable way.

Earlier in 2021, Rario signed on with a slew of top cricketers including Zaheer Khan, Rishabh Pant, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, AB De Villiers, Shakib Al Hassan and Faf du Plessis.

Rario also took on exclusive NFT rights for the Caribbean Premier League, T10 and Lanka Premier League as well.

