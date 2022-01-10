The HITEC Foundation Appoints New Board Chair, Ivonne Valdes

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HITEC Foundation announced today the appointment of Ivonne Valdes as the Chair of the HITEC Foundation. Valdes is the Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts, Cloud and Service Segment of Schneider Electric.

Valdes, part of the HITEC community since 2009, has served on the HITEC Foundation Board of Directors since December 2017 and as Board Secretary since 2019. Valdes has a longstanding commitment to ensuring Latinx youth have the resources and opportunities to advance in the professional tech space. She also serves as the Chair of the Hispanic/LatinX members group for Infrastructure Masons.

Valdes is the recipient of the 2020 Silicon Valley Women of Influence, 2019 Infrastructure Masons Diversity and Inclusion Champion, 2020 Infrastructure Masons 100, 2016 CRN power 100 the most powerful women of the channel, 8 time recipient of the HITEC 100 and HITEC Hall of Fame Inductee, 2015 Top 10 Latina Executives of the Year.

"We are excited to continue to grow the work and impact of the HITEC Foundation under Ivonne's leadership. She has been a tremendous force on the HITEC Foundation Board of Directors and we look forward to expanding our reach and impact," said HITEC President Omar Duque. "We are eternally grateful for Ramon Baez's leadership. His presence will be missed on the board of directors but we look forward to his continued engagement."

Ramon Baez, who served on the HITEC Foundation Board since 2017 and as Chairman since 2019, will be transitioning out the HITEC Foundation Board of Directors. Baez, who also serves on the Board of KaiserPernamente, has been a part of the HITEC community for many years and also served on the HITEC Board of Directors from 2013 to 2017.

"I would like to thank Ramon for his many years of service and leadership to the entire HITEC community. Having worked with Ramon for many years in the HITEC and HITEC Foundation boards, it has been inspiring to see him provide such an impact and the true essence of pushing up and pulling up others. I wish him success as he transitions into his next journey and know he will continue to be a pillar of hope for our HITEC familia," stated HITEC Board Chair, Guillermo Diaz, Jr. "I am so excited to welcome Ivonne Valdes into the role of Chair of the HITEC Foundation. She has been such a key visionary and leader for the organization since its inception. I look forward to continuing our close partnership as we connect our HITEC and HITEC Foundation missions to extend from the 'Classroom to the Boardroom'!"

