Frontline Community Services Acquires Office Building in The Maryland Ammendale Business Campus

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Divaris Real Estate, Inc. is pleased to announce Frontline Community Services acquisition of 6900 Virginia Manor Road ('Building F') in Beltsville, Maryland.

Frontline Community Services purchased the 53,173 square foot, two-story office building located within the Ammendale Business Campus for $4.8 Million or $90.27 PSF. 92% vacant at the time of sale, Frontline will occupy and use the building for onsite training and administrative purposes.

Joe Farina of Divaris Real Estate, Inc. represented Frontline Community Services in their search to expand their philanthropic reach and remarked - "The Ammendale Business Campus will make a perfect home for Frontline Community Services as they continue and expand their mission in the greater DC region."

The not-for-profit agency services the DC area and works with people with disabilities and the less fortunate in the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland. Motivated to enlarge their reach of services, the agency will relocate from their existing headquarters at 11720 Beltsville Drive to the Ammendale building in early 2022.

For more information regarding this transaction or the DC Commercial Real Estate Market, please contact Joe Farina at 571-620-5142 or visit us at http://www.divaris.com.

About Divaris Real Estate - DC Office

The Divaris Real Estate, Inc. Tysons Corner Office services the greater Washington DC Metro Region. Led by Joe Farina, the DRE DC Office specializes in Retail and Office leasing and sales for regional, national, private, and institutional clientele.

About Divaris Real Estate

Divaris Real Estate, Inc. is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA with offices in Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond and Roanoke, VA; Charlotte, NC; Beverly Hills, CA; and Washington, DC. Divaris Real Estate and Divaris Property Management Corp. are divisions of The Divaris Group, an international real estate brokerage and property management company that currently manages and/or leases over 31 million square feet of prime office, retail, and industrial space from New Jersey to Florida. Gerald S. Divaris is Chairman of the Board, and Michael B. Divaris is President of Divaris Real Estate, Inc.

Connect with us

http://www.divaris.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/divaris-real-estate

Contact: Eden Heflin

Email: eden.heflin@divaris.com

View original content:

SOURCE Divaris Real Estate, Inc.