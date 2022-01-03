Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger represented all of the injured victims, including Aoife, and most of the families whose children died in this tragedy.

Statement issued on behalf of the bereaved family of Aoife Beary, the seventh victim to die as a result of injuries suffered in the Library Gardens Balcony Collapse in Berkeley C.A. in 2015. Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger represented all of the injured victims, including Aoife, and most of the families whose children died in this tragedy.

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "On the occasion of Aoife's death, we would like to take the opportunity to express our sadness at the loss of our darling daughter and to publicly reiterate our heartfelt thanks to all who supported Aoife and her family in the aftermath of the tragic events that happened at Library Gardens on the night of June 16th 2015.

Aoife Beary, the seventh victim to die as a result of injuries suffered in the Library Gardens Balcony Collapse in Berkeley C.A. in 2015.

We are especially mindful of the other victims of the Berkeley tragedy, not least the families of Aoife's friends who lost their lives that night when the 4th floor balcony failed without warning.

Unknown to many, Aoife's life since 2015 was not easy. A series of subsequent health related complications as a direct result of the accident required her to repeatedly re-frame her expectations and to make ever more painful compromises with her ambitions for her future. Aoife's enduring ability to meet each challenge with determination, drive, resilience, and tenacity was a continuous source of inspiration and pride to us all.

Our thoughts today are with all those who loved and cared for Aoife, our wider family and her many friends in Ireland and Oxford. To the Irish Diaspora and many Californians, too numerous to mention, who gave so much support to Aoife and her family in 2015– we are forever grateful.

Our darling daughter Aoife's fight is over. May she finally rest in peace."

The Beary Family will be making no further comments.

