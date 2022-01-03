Ryvu Therapeutics to participate in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event and H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

KRAKOW, Poland, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, taking place January 5-7, 2022 ; Ryvu Therapeutics will host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.

Registration: LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2022

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference, taking place January 10-13, 2022 ;

Ryvu's pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available on-demand on the event platform, starting January 10 , 7:00 AM (ET) . Ryvu's Management Board will also host investor meetings during the conference.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets. Ryvu's most advanced programs are: RVU120 - a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and Phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors and SEL24 (MEN1703) - dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The Company was founded in 2007, and is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

