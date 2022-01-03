NOOSA YOGHURT IS GIVING AWAY $50,000 TO SPONSOR ITS FANS’ MOST UN-BORING NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS

This New Year, noosa yoghurt will award a total of $50,000 to fund five fans' boldest, most full-on resolutions

BELLVUE, Colo., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This New Year, noosa yoghurt, known for its delicious, velvety yoghurts made with whole milk and real fruit, is challenging consumers to share their boldest, most un-boring resolutions, chase their biggest dreams and add more to their lives in 2022. As part of the noosa New Year Un-Boring You Resolutions Contest, five lucky fans will each win $10,000 to make their most joy-fueled resolutions a reality.

To kickstart 2022, noosa is reframing New Year's resolutions to focus on fulfillment instead of deprivation. Whether fans aspire to perform in a ballroom dancing competition, make a room full of people laugh, or sharpen their culinary skills to cater a special occasion, noosa wants to bring these dreams to life.

"At noosa, we have a philosophy of living life full on and take an uncompromising approach to everything we do,'' said Jason Vieth, executive vice president and general manager at noosa yoghurt. "The noosa New Year Un-Boring You Resolutions Contest encourages fans to take the same approach and make their most full-on dreams come true."

To participate in the contest, fans can enter from January 3, 2022 through January 19, 2022 for the opportunity to win by visiting www.noosayoghurt.com/unboringnoosa and submitting their boldest, most full-on resolutions. While all are encouraged to enter, only the first 5,000 entrants will be considered to win.

To be considered eligible for the noosa New Year Un-Boring You Resolutions Contest, all entrants must:

Be 18+ and a United States Citizen

Provide legal name, residential address, and contact information

www.noosayoghurt.com/unboringnoosa and follow the onscreen instructions to complete the registration form, including sharing your un-boring resolution (with information about you, your personality, and why this resolution feels BOLD and un-boring to you) in 200 words or less Visitand follow the onscreen instructions to complete the registration form, including sharing your un-boring resolution (with information about you, your personality, and why this resolution feels BOLD and un-boring to you) in 200 words or less

The first 5,000 submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges on or about January 24, 2022. Submissions will be judged based on the following criteria:

Originality/Creativity

Passion/Enthusiasm

Brand Appropriateness

Visit www.noosayoghurt.com/unboringnoosa to learn more and enter! Fans also have the option of posting a video of themselves sharing the details of their un-boring resolution on their favorite social channel and tagging @noosayoghurt and the hashtags #unboringnoosa and #contestentry.

Sponsored by noosa yoghurt. Contest entry period ends on 1/19/2022.

ABOUT NOOSA YOGHURT

noosa was founded in 2009 by an Aussie expat and a Colorado dairy farmer who set out to bring the best-tasting yoghurt to the U.S. noosa yoghurt is made with whole milk, real fruit purees and a touch of wildflower North American honey. noosa is currently available in a variety of unique flavors, sizes and formats, from spoonable yoghurt to drinkable fruit smoothies. For more information, please visit www.noosayoghurt.com .

