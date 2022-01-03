Lightwave Logic Announces Publication of Materials Chemistry Patent Application to Significantly Improve Polymer Performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the publication of its patent application 20210405504A1 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) – entitled 'Nonlinear Optical Chromophores Having a Diamondoid Group Attached Thereto, Methods of Preparing the Same, and Uses Thereof' – which significantly improves the overall stability and performance of the Company's electro-optic polymers.

The materials chemistry invention is to advance the performance of the Company's electro-optic chromophores and their use in high-speed electro-optical modulators, which are designed to drive data rates 2-3x faster and with 2-3x lower power than incumbent technologies in-use today.

Specifically, the chromophores are designed to have one or more diamondiod molecular groups attached to the chromophore. When such chromophores are dispersed in a host polymer matrix, the electro-optic materials result in improved macroscopic electro-optic properties, increased poling efficiency, increased loading as well as increased stability of these materials after poling.

The impact of the technology disclosed in the published patent application is significant in that it will accelerate the path for very high-speed, low-power electro-optic polymers to be implemented into large foundry process development kits (PDKs) to boost performance of integrated photonic circuits.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "This patent application conveys the world-class work being done at Lightwave Logic. This significantly increased performance from a chemistry and materials standpoint allows us to keep our focus on partnering with silicon foundries and seamlessly integrating our electro-optic polymers.

"In technical terms, this chromophore is important because it represents a class of materials that has extraordinary electroptic properties such as high poling efficiency and high r33. Importantly for silicon foundry applications, it is a high Tg material that exhibits ultra-high temporal stability at high chromophore loading in the bulk material, all while maintaining other essential properties like solubility and compatibility with many types of polymers. This is due to its unique structural components.

"The elegance of this materials chemistry design is perfect for integrated photonics that can be fabricated in large silicon foundries. The impact of being able to optimize our designs is clear: the potential to not only to increase data flow and data traffic on the internet, but to create energy-efficient solutions that help to support the increasingly data-heavy lifestyle of today's consumer. This exciting development positions us well as we seek to grow our relationships with partners and potential customers in 2022," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

