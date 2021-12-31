BuildDirect appoints David Lazar as interim Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. David Lazar to the role of interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective January 1, 2022. The appointment of Mr. Lazar remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Lazar has deep digital and traditional experience building scale and driving transformation within eCommerce, subscription, and retail companies. Most recently David held the role of CEO at Bailey 44, a premium apparel company where he helped rebuild the brand, executive team, and business strategy to position the company for growth, enabling its successful sale to Digital Brands Group in February 2020. David has also held a range of CEO and senior executive roles with organizations including Wantable Inc., Joyus Inc., Stitch Fix, Twenty Tees, in addition to advising Facebook on its retail strategy (FB Shops).

"I am thrilled to take on the interim role of CEO at this pivotal time for BuildDirect as we focus on our mission of transforming the home improvement space," said David Lazar, Interim CEO. "I look forward to working with the entire BuildDirect team to execute on the initiatives that will lead our company during this next phase in our growth story."

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an innovative technology platform for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more. BuildDirect's growth, proprietary heavyweight delivery network, and digital reach have served to solidify its role as a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to BuildDirect's transformation of the home improvement space, its innovative technology platform and the experience of its interim-CEO within eCommerce, subscription, and retail companies.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

