Special Olympics Georgia Prepares to 2022 State Indoor Winter Games

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is thrilled to host the 2022 State Indoor Winter Games on Friday, January 28th and Saturday January 29th at the LakePoint Sports Complex and several other locations across Cobb and Bartow Counties. SOGA is excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, and essential volunteers. Athletes from across the state of Georgia will come together for some friendly competition in Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Bowling, Floor Hockey, and Powerlifting.

"We are thrilled to welcome and reunite with our teammates and friends," commented Georgia Milton-Sheats, CEO of Special Olympics Georgia. "As our athletes compete throughout the weekend, we are excited to share and include all in our dedication, sportsmanship, comradery and community."

The competitions will start on the morning of Friday, January 28th at various locations across Cobb and Bartow Counties. Olympic Town will kick off on Saturday, January 29th from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at LakePoint Sports Complex on Court 10. Athletes will also complete multiple Healthy Athletes screenings including, FitFeet, Opening Eyes and Special Smiles. Through these Healthy Athletes disciplines SOGA athletes will have their vision, eye health, feet, ankles, and lower extremities biomechanics evaluated, as well as, receive a free dental screening. All athletes who fully complete all Healthy Athlete screenings will be entered to win a brand-new Xbox!

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would also like to recognize the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022 State Indoor Winter Games: Winter Construction. SOGA would also like to thank the additional sponsors: Lockheed Marin, Inwood Holdings, Augusta Development Specialists, Genuine Auto Parts, Miller Zell, Bennett Thrasher, St. Peter Chanel, Empire Communities, GEICO, Met Life, Atlanta Hawks and Cobb EMC.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

