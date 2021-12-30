DCP Officially Joins United Nations-supported Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI)

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30th, 2021, DCP announced that it has officially signed the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), promising to further implement the six Principles for Responsible Investment. UNPRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment, with more than 4,000 signatories. It encourages its signatories to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into investment, due diligence and portfolio management to create a more sustainable environment for global financial and investment activities.

As an internationally renowned private equity firm, DCP has long considered ESG impact on value creation, long-term company performance, and society as a whole since its foundation. DCP believes that highly responsible investment behavior will create value, enhance returns, build trust and confidence, and above all, contribute to a more prosperous world through positive commercial and social impact.

To fully comply with UNPRI's Principles for Responsible Investment, DCP established an ESG Special Management Committee to drive a complete ESG governance framework, which carefully considers ESG factors into investment decision making. By incorporating these factors into due diligence and portfolio management, DCP applies a standardized working procedure for ESG related issues and translates ESG awareness into concrete actions.

DCP values ESG factors highly within the investment analysis framework. When making investment decisions, ESG due diligence is required to be performed on each deal and systematically incorporated into its investment evaluation process. Such undertaking allows DCP to balance commercial benefit with environmental and social responsibilities.

The impact of ESG factors on industry trends are also fully considered by DCP when it comes to selecting investment themes. For instance, DCP invested extensively in the food safety sector, believing it to be one of the cornerstones of China's stable economic development. Through investing and supporting a series of modernized and large-scale breeding portfolio companies, including Mengniu Dairy, COFCO Joycome, Modern Dairy and Asia Dairy, DCP promoted the development of standardized breeding and high-quality production in China's animal agriculture sector. Going forward, DCP will continue to closely follow ESG related themes which will benefit from China's "Carbon Peak & Carbon Neutrality" goals, including the rapidly growing electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

During its portfolio management work, DCP actively encourages portfolio companies to form ESG improvement plans, create ESG performance tracking systems and establish ESG standardized operation processes. Together with its portfolio companies, DCP's operations team regularly reviews ESG related initiatives, tracks implementation status, and assists portfolio companies to ensure their commitment to sustainable development, help them realize both commercial and social benefits, and improve their sustainable development ability and core competitiveness.

On the environmental front, DCP is dedicated to promoting strict compliance with national EHS requirements, driving companies to substitute traditional energy with clean energy and explore energy-saving and emissions reduction measures such as distributed photovoltaic power generation and waste heat recovery. As for social responsibility and governance, DCP actively encourages companies to participate in public welfare projects, such as national poverty alleviation. For instance, DCP's portfolio company Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical launched campaigns to provide long-term free consultation and front-line doctors' training programs relating to diabetes, which benefited thousands of doctors from more than 32 provinces and spread awareness of a serious medical condition and its treatment options.

DCP team is also dedicated to charity work that promotes general welfare. Through cooperation with Heart to Heart, a non-profit organization, DCP has created a support system for under-privileged children with congenital heart disease by enabling free heart surgeries.

ESG and Responsible Investment is highly consistent with the Chinese national goal of green and low-carbon transformation. To achieve this objective, DCP team, together with its portfolio companies will strive for low-carbon transformation and more sustainable results. DCP is committed to the ESG investment concept, and will partner with its portfolio companies to improve operational efficiency and promote green and low-carbon transformation of the economy, while remaining dedicated to being a socially responsible partner to all stakeholders and working towards a better future.

DCP is a leading international private equity firm founded by experienced private equity investors in Greater China. The DCP team previously led KKR and Morgan Stanley's private equity businesses in Asia, with an outstanding long-term track record across multiple economic cycles. DCP is supported by a diverse group of world-class long-term institutional investors, including leading sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments, family offices and funds of funds around the globe.

Over the past 28 years, the DCP team has led a number of successful transactions and nurtured numerous industry leaders in China such as Ping An Insurance, Mengniu Dairy, Haier Electronics, China International Capital Corp, Venus Medtech, Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Oriental Yuhong, AAC Dairy, Xingsheng Preferred, Simple Love, Nanfu Battery, COFCO Joycome, Far East Horizon, Hotwon, Hengan Intl., Belle Intl., Modern Dairy and United Envirotech. Combining its global investment experience and extensive local network, the DCP team has accumulated deep industry knowledge and strong operational capabilities. As a disciplined and operationally focused investor, DCP is committed to building long-term, win-win partnerships with portfolio companies and support value creation initiatives.

