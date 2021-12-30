CarolinaEast Medical Center Receives the 2022 Women's Choice Award® as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience CarolinaEast also recognized for Cancer Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Outpatient Experience and Patient Safety

NEW BERN, N.C., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women's Choice Award®, America's trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that CarolinaEast Medical Center has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds, of which there were four categories.

Patients today are more involved in their care and demand a greater experience throughout their entire journey of care putting more pressure on healthcare providers to find ways to become more patient centered to meet these demands. CarolinaEast is one of a total of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women's Choice Award. The methodology used to select CarolinaEast as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience is unique in that it evaluates specific Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women's healthcare preferences.

The Women's Choice Award collects the data for the following HCAHPS survey measures and uses a weighted average to award the best hospitals for patient experience:

Effective communication with nurses and doctors

Responsiveness to requests for help

Providing patient recovery information

Explanation about medications before being administered

Bathroom and room cleanliness

Peacefulness of room at night

Patient recommendation rating

"Over ninety percent of the time, women make the healthcare decisions for their families –whether it's finding the right pediatrician for her child, navigating a tough diagnosis for her spouse, advocating for her aging parents or, of course, getting care for herself. The Women's Choice Award is so much more than an award. As one of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, your entire hospital and all of your service lines are lifted up for the exceptional experience you provide – not only for women but for all patients. What a great achievement!" said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award. "To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient's willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night."

In addition to Patient Experience, CarolinaEast ranked among America's Best Hospitals in Cancer Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Outpatient Experience and Patient Safety. The SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center opened its doors in January 2020 and the facility ranked in the Top 2% out of the 4,728 hospitals considered across the United States. Similarly, CarolinaEast offers robust Orthopedic services and ranked in the Top 4% out of the same number of hospitals.

"These service lines are some we are extremely proud of and are grateful for the recognition of excellence in each. Delivering an outstanding patient experience is among the most important things we do. It takes a team of caring professionals that all play a significant role in receiving these awards and I thank each and every member of the CarolinaEast team for being remarkable at what they do," said Ray Leggett, President and CEO, CarolinaEast Health System.

About CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System has been serving the growing needs of the coastal North Carolina community since 1963. In addition to the system's flagship, 350 bed CarolinaEast Medical Center, CarolinaEast includes a rehabilitation hospital, free- standing surgery center, the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center, and numerous CarolinaEast Physician practices providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties.

