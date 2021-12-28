SUSTAINABLE SANTA - NONPROFIT ATRIUM 916 DELIVERS ONE OF THE MOST MAGICAL SANTA PHOTO EXPERIENCES

Atrium 916, a Creative Innovation Center for Sustainability, hosted a unique Santa experience, in the Historic Eagle Theatre with a clever and relevant twist to the importance of Santa and the North Pole.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atrium, a sustainable maker artist collaborative, known for holding educational, environmental zero waste events and creative workspaces for artistic entrepreneurs, delivered a creative way to have covid safe photos with Santa while adding in a whole cinematic and educational experience in collaboration with the California State Railroad Museum Foundation.

Sustainable Santa was a magical Experience, by Atrium 916, and look for it again for 2022.

Santa and Ms. Claus are on a search for children who will be the guardians of the North Pole. The North Pole is getting warmer, and we must do all we can, to keep it cold to protect the whole planet. Share your wish with Santa and let him know what you are doing to be a kind protector of good, and the environment.

Between 20-40 high resolution photos, capturing various magical moments, were digitally emailed, for a zero-waste experience that you can download within 48 hours and print on anything. 100% of the proceeds support the Creative Innovation Center for Sustainability – Atrium916, building creative solutions for a sustainable future.

Families were able to receive beautiful professional portrait photography session for the low cost of $20. "It was important that we give a magical yet affordable experience that educates the children and the public on the importance of protecting our environment," said Shira Lane CEO of Atrium 916. "I am just really happy that people loved the idea, loved the cinematic photos, and supported it so much. Our huge magic box enabled us to be covid safe and get priceless expressions from the kids. We have some fun ideas for an even more magical experience next year.

"This was such a fun experience. I've been telling my friends and family about it" - Natasha H.

"These are absolutely beautiful. I cannot be happier with your capturing this kiddo's person on film. I've been telling everyone that it was a great experience for us both" – David O.

"We loved our photo session with Santa last night." – Michelle K.

"Thank you so much for a lovely set of photos, and for a kind and warm time during the shoot. We thought the entire program was noble…" – Joe S.

