Mentice and Siemens Healthineers China announce that Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient simulators will be included with the sale of every Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic system (CorPath GRX) in China on an initial 3-year agreement, starting 2022.

Siemens Healthineers to include Mentice VIST ® simulators with Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic PCI system (CorPath GRX) in China Mentice and Siemens Healthineers China announce that Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient simulators will be included with the sale of every Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic system (CorPath GRX) in China on an initial 3-year agreement, starting 2022.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Siemens Healthineers China, a leading medical technology company, will include Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient simulators with the sale of every Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic system (CorPath GRX) in China on an initial 3-year agreement, starting 2022.

The integration was showcased during the 4th CIIE (China International Import Expo) in Shanghai on November 5th – 10th, 2021, an event jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

The unique package will be offered by Siemens Healthineers (China) and enables interventional specialists to get access to Mentice high-fidelity simulation solution integrated with the CorPath GRX robotic surgery system.

The Mentice Virtual Patient integration into the Siemens Healthineers CorPath GRX Robotic surgery system creates an immersive and patient-free training environment, where interventional specialists can acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills as they transition into robotic-assisted vascular interventions. During the last several months, with Mentice together, Siemens Healthineers has carried out two training sessions of robotic assisted intervention procedures under simulation to interventional specialists from not only cardiology but vascular surgery.

CorPath GRX is designed to protect and assist interventional specialists in complex PCI with precise device control and can eliminate radiation exposure for primary operators during procedure. The integration into the VIST® Virtual Patient can further support standardization of procedures while optimizing procedural outcomes and patient experience.

"The bundling of Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient and CorPath GRX for the greater China market is a breakthrough and is opening new opportunities for clinical teams to improve their overall performance, drive operational efficiency, and more importantly, help support patient outcomes." says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President of Mentice. "The VIST® Virtual Patient provides an immersive, high-fidelity, data driven based continuous skill improvement environment accessible right from the CorPath GRX system making this integration the most sophisticated options in the field of endovascular skills acquisition and robotic surgery in the market today. We look forward to rolling out this program and supporting SHS CN activities and their customers Robotic initiatives over the coming years"

"The integration and bundling of the Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient with CorPath GRX is a key part of Siemens Healthineers strategy to bring out robotic surgery solutions in greater China. ", says Dr Pu Zheng Rong, Vice President, Advanced Therapies, Greater China, Siemens Healthineers." The combination enables a commitment from SHS CN to ensure our customers receive the latest available technologies to support their Robotic program, that allows a safe and reproducible learning environment.", concludes Dr Pu Zheng Rong.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers is a leading medical technology company with over 120 years of experience and 18,500 patents globally. An estimated five million patients globally everyday benefit from their innovative technologies and services in the areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine, as well as digital health and enterprise services.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mentice AB